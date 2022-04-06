 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Startown Deacons win K-1st grade basketball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Startown Deacons
Submitted photo

The Startown Deacons recently won the Startown Optimist kindergarten-first grade basketball tournament. The Deacons, who were sponsored by Sebski's Automotive in Conover, finished the season with an 8-0 record. Pictured on the front row, from left, are players Thatcher Williams, Zayda Skierski, Noah Miller, Zac Mullinax, Bryson Thurman, Skylar Johnson, Khamani Lane and Gaven Wright. On the back row are coaches BJ Mullinax and Sebastian Skierski.

