Stanford Park skateboard competition postponed

Due to the weather forecast, the Stanford Park Skateboard Competition scheduled for Saturday, June 12, has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, June 19.

The competition is hosted by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department in partnership with First in Flight Skateshop and will be held at Stanford Skate Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration remains open online at https://hickory.activityreg.com and will be available at the event without additional charges. Participants can register for the Best Run competition, a game of SKATE or both portions of the competition.

Additional sponsors of the event include Local Government Federal Credit Union, Jay Brown Realtors, Fastop and ES Footwear.

The Stanford Skate Park is located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

For more information, please contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.