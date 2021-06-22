St. Stephens hosting youth football nights

Two youth football nights will be held at the football stadium at St. Stephens High School this summer. The cost is $10 per night and rising second through eighth graders are welcome to attend.

Parents are also allowed to watch their children, who will be coached by St. Stephens players and coaches. The dates for the youth football nights are Tuesday, June 29, and Tuesday, July 13, from 6-8 p.m.

Second session of Nuggets basketball camps approachingDENVER — The second session of the Denver Nuggets travel basketball teams’ 25th annual camps takes place June 28-July 1 at East Lincoln High School. The first session was held June 14-17.

The co-ed camp for rising seventh through 10th graders will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 28-July 1, while rising second through sixth graders will have their camp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to register is $65 to preregister and $75 to sign up the day of camp.

A $10 discount is also available for families with two children enrolled in the camps.