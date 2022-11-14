Hickory, Asheboro to vie for spot in soccer title game

In most team sports, when a group makes a run to a championship, there is usually a “go-to” player the team relies on to provide offense when a big moment comes.

In looking at the stat sheet for the Hickory boys’ soccer team, that dominant statistical scorer doesn’t leap off the page.

The Red Tornadoes scored 89 goals in 25 matches this season, just under four per game. Yet, while playoff soccer tends to become more tightly played, where one goal can often be the total output for a match, Hickory has found another gear, scoring 19 goals in four matches.

But it is how the team has done this that is curious and much more reflective of how the Red Tornadoes have operated this year.

Monday night’s 3A West Region final at Asheboro — originally scheduled for Tuesday but moved up due to rain in the forecast — is the third in a row for Hickory, trailing a quarterfinal appearance the season before that. Following Hickory’s win in last week’s match at Hibriten, when asked what makes this group unique, head coach Brian Jillings was quick in his assessment.

“I love the balance,” said Jillings. “You can’t key on any one individual, as far as going forward, and then just the commitment in the back. We got all 11 guys on the same page and making sure that, when we’re out of possession, that we’re defending.”

The defenders often turn plays into counterattacks at the other end of the pitch, which presents a problem.

Guarding Hickory is like defending a punch in the nose from an 11-armed octopus. The attack is imminent, but determining from where the punch is coming is the problem.

Of the 89 goals Hickory has scored, 13 players have stretched the net, led by Orlando Almanza’s 20. Of the 68 assists, 14 different players have provided the pass with only two in double figures — Cesar Rangel’s 13 and Almanza’s 10.

It’s been more of the same in the playoffs as eight players have found the net in the four matches, led by Ben Howard, who has five of his 18 goals in the postseason. Six players have scored in the last two matches. Eight players have assists in the postseason.

Jillings gives a lot of the credit to the midfielders.

“Our midfield, we do a lot of little things,” said Jillings. “Winning key plays, winning back the ball, we chip in and attack. Then, of course, our forwards that are running the plays, they’re strong. We’ve got two guys that can get up and down and take players on and finish in the middle. It’s a good group to work with. I’m very fortunate and excited for next week.”

The question arises, for opposing defenses becomes, who is the “go-to” player to key on? In playing Hickory, the answer isn’t a simple one. And it’s just how the Red Tornadoes like it.

3A WEST REGION FINAL

No. 10 Hickory (20-2-3) at No. 1 Asheboro (23-1-2)

About the Red Tornadoes (Western Foothills Athletic 3A co-champion, 75-37 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2001))

Coach: Brian Jillings. Assistant coaches: Edgar Badillo; Bruno Ramos; Harrison Rapant.

Roster: Forwards: Eddie Adrian-Torres, Sr.; Orlando Almanza, Sr.; Ademir Garcia, Sr.; Brandon Garcia. Jr.; Derek Grady, So.; Matthew Lira, Fr.; Gabe Palencia, Sr.; Daniel Santos, Sr. Midfielders: Aldo Cruz, Sr.; Daniel Escobedo, Jr.; Ben Howard, Sr.; Josue Leal, Jr.; Braeden McCourt, Fr.; Justin Ortiz, Jr.; Cesar Rangel, Sr. Defenders: Alex Annas, Sr.; Jacob Cisneros, Jr.; Edwin Cruz, So.; Austin Fogleman, Jr.; Will Moore, Jr.; Jack Osborne, Fr.; Diego Osorio, Sr.; Oscar Resendiz-Zapata, Sr.; Dalton Rice, Fr.; Rene Sanchez, So.; Peter Zagaroli, Sr. Goalkeepers: Will Braun, Sr.; Conner Mejia, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 23 Smoky Mountain (6-0); 11/3 vs. No. 26 Erwin (5-1); 11/7 at No. 2 Forestview (4-0); 11/9 at No. 3 Hibriten (4-0).

A win will put the Red Tornadoes into the state finals for the second year in a row and the fourth time with Jilllings since 2010. Hickory lost a 1-0 contest to Western Alamance last fall.

About the Blue Comets (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 13-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Nicholas Arroyo. Assistant coaches: Victor Jacobo; Scott Smith.

Roster: Forwards: Diego Bustamente, So.; Angel Diaz-Osorio, Jr.; Julio Enciso, Jr.; Carlos Gonzalez, Fr.; Henry Martinez-Cruz, Fr.; Diego Morales, So.; Cristian Ortiz, Sr.; Edwin Perez-Vazquez, Sr.; Alexander Sanchez-Arce, Jr.; Tyler Smith, Jr. Midfielders: Jonathan Alonzo, Fr.; Cristian Cruz-Mendez, Sr.; Omar Gonzalez, So.; Daniel Gutierrez-Resendez, So.; Ozmar Martinez, Fr.; Brandon Santos, Sr.; Edwin Smith, So.; Marius Soeholm, So. Defenders: Abrahan Cabral, Fr.; Braulio Gutierrez, So.; Diego Gutierrez, Sr.; Arath Jaimes-Gomez, Jr.; Alexander Perez, Fr.; Calvin Smith, Sr.; Saul Trinidad, So. Goalkeepers: David Agudelo, Sr.; Ariel Guerrero-Resendez, So.; Giovanni Nunez, So.; Juan Uscanga, So.

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 32 West Mecklenburg (9-0); 11/3 vs. No. 17 West Henderson (2-1); 11/7 vs. No. 25 West Iredell (3-0); 11/10 vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (1-0).

Daniel Gutierrez-Resnedez scored the only goal of the match in the second half to oust East Lincoln 1-0 in last week’s quarterfinal round.

The Blue Comets have outscored opponents 101-13 this season, allowing a maximum of two goals twice. Asheboro has allowed one goal in the post season.

Cristian Ortiz-Benitez leads the team with 36 goals. Other double-digit scorers are Cristian Cruz (15 goals, 18 assists) and Edwin Perez-Vazquez (11 goals, 14 assists).

A win on Monday would put Asheboro in the state championship match for the first time.

Next up: East Final No. 8 Jacksonville (17-7-2) or No. 2 First Flight (16-2-2)