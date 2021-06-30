Slaten nabs 1st win, Crawdads double up Tourists

It is a formula that has eluded the Hickory Crawdads much of this season: solid starting pitching, a productive offense and shutdown relief. On Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads controlled the game much of the night and defeated the Asheville Tourists 6-3 in front of 1,305 fans in attendance for the High-A East League series opener.
The win was the third out of the last four for the Crawdads (18-31) during a 12-game homestand. It also served as the first series-opening win for the team at home, in what is their fifth six-game series at L.P. Frans this season. The road woes continued for the Tourists (22-26) this season, as the loss dropped them to 4-15 away from home. The teams will resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.
Taking the ball at the start for the Crawdads was Justin Slaten, who put together his best start since the Texas Rangers selected him in the third round in 2019 out of the University of New Mexico. Pounding a fastball consistently at 95-96 mph, the right-hander struck out five Tourists over five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks in the process. It was the first time in 19 starts he completed five innings and he also earned his first professional win (1-4).
Supporting Slaten was a Crawdads offense that has perked up in recent days. At or near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories throughout the season, over the last four games, the Crawdads have scored 28 runs and pounded out 38 hits.
Much of the Crawdads’ damage on Tuesday came during the second, third and fourth innings. Leading off the second, David Garcia lined a single to right, went to third on Frainyer Chavez’s single and scored on Jose Acosta’s soft single to right.
The Crawdads took advantage of wildness by Asheville starter Brayan DePaula to score two in the third. Kellen Strahm doubled to ignite the inning and one out later Blaine Crim singled him in. DePaula sandwiched walks to Trey Hair and Pedro Gonzalez around a strikeout. With the bases loaded, a curveball strayed high and hit Miguel Aparicio in the shoulder, which scored Crim and ended the night for DePaula (0-1).
In the fourth, Acosta led off with a single and later scooted home on a pair of wild pitches from Yeremi Ceballos. A second run scored when Jonathan Ornelas singled and hustled home on Hair’s double.
The Crawdads’ lone hiccup of the contest came in the sixth against reliever Sean Chandler. Wilyer Abreu ambushed a first-pitch fastball and swatted his third homer of the season over the fence in right. Cody Orr followed with a single and Enmanuel Valdez walked. After a series of steals moved the pair to second and third, Garcia attempted to pick off Orr at third. His throw deflected off the runner into foul territory, and before the ball could be retrieved both runners scored to get the Tourists within 5-3.
That turned out to be the last hurrah for Asheville as Chandler and Anderson retired the final 12 Tourists to close out the game. Chandler struck out four in a row at one point over the two innings he worked. Grant Anderson entered in the eighth and had little trouble finishing off the game on 23 pitches over the final two innings. Anderson continued a scoreless stretch of nine innings over his last five relief appearances, with nine strikeouts and eight runners allowed.