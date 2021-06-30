Slaten nabs 1st win, Crawdads double up Tourists

Much of the Crawdads’ damage on Tuesday came during the second, third and fourth innings. Leading off the second, David Garcia lined a single to right, went to third on Frainyer Chavez’s single and scored on Jose Acosta’s soft single to right.

The Crawdads took advantage of wildness by Asheville starter Brayan DePaula to score two in the third. Kellen Strahm doubled to ignite the inning and one out later Blaine Crim singled him in. DePaula sandwiched walks to Trey Hair and Pedro Gonzalez around a strikeout. With the bases loaded, a curveball strayed high and hit Miguel Aparicio in the shoulder, which scored Crim and ended the night for DePaula (0-1).

In the fourth, Acosta led off with a single and later scooted home on a pair of wild pitches from Yeremi Ceballos. A second run scored when Jonathan Ornelas singled and hustled home on Hair’s double.

The Crawdads’ lone hiccup of the contest came in the sixth against reliever Sean Chandler. Wilyer Abreu ambushed a first-pitch fastball and swatted his third homer of the season over the fence in right. Cody Orr followed with a single and Enmanuel Valdez walked. After a series of steals moved the pair to second and third, Garcia attempted to pick off Orr at third. His throw deflected off the runner into foul territory, and before the ball could be retrieved both runners scored to get the Tourists within 5-3.