Sigmon retiring after 30 years with Catawba County Schools

CLAREMONT — Tim Sigmon started with Catawba County Schools in August 1992. Thirty years later, he is retiring as a teacher after seven years at Tuttle Middle School and 23 years at Mill Creek Middle.

Mill Creek opened in 1999, which is when Sigmon and several others moved over from Tuttle. And now he’s the last of the original Mill Creek people to step down as a full-time teacher.

“It’s close to home and I’ve lived in this community my whole life,” said Sigmon, who married the former Paula Hollar Baker on May 14 in Ocean Isle. A social studies teacher during his three decades as an educator, Sigmon has also coached several sports and served as the athletic director at Mill Creek from 2000 through this past winter.

“I gave it up this spring because I just was ready to let somebody else do it,” said Sigmon of not continuing as AD through the end of the school year. Devin Houston and Emily Spurrier are currently sharing the role.

“Plus, if they had questions I’d still be there if they needed help or anything,” added Sigmon of ceding the position. “I could help get them on the right path.”

Sigmon has “had a lot of good coaches” during his time as Mill Creek’s AD. The Knights have won championships in girls basketball, softball, football, baseball, girls and boys soccer, volleyball and wrestling.

“Ninety-nine percent of the coaches feel the same as I do about the kids,” said Sigmon. “In middle school coaching you do not do it for the money, you do it because you like the community, you want to help the children, you love the sport — and a lot of that’s there with these coaches.”

Sigmon began his own foray into coaching as an assistant boys basketball coach at Tuttle in 1992, and he took over for Eddie Burris as head coach the following year. He coached boys basketball for a total of 13 years, also finding success as a softball coach upon his arrival at Mill Creek.

“I’ve always loved sports and I have an older brother who was coaching at Catawba Middle School while I was still in college,” said Sigmon. “I love aspects of the game, I love the strategies and I love tight games, especially with a tight game that you win.

“Our first girls’ championship team of any sport at Mill Creek I got to do with those girls (in 2002),” he added of coaching softball. “And they’re great people too, ones I see and keep up with. ... When you see them it just makes you feel good inside knowing that they’re successful. It just makes you feel good.”

Sigmon also mentioned several of the male athletes he got to coach, including current Maiden High School head football coach Will Byrne, Bunker Hill High School principal Preston Clarke, Bandys High School exceptional children teacher assistant Brandon Cline and Bandys High graduates Wesley Sigmon and Brent Coffey. Wesley Sigmon is the owner of a grocery store in the Outer Banks, while Coffey is an engineer.

In addition, Tim Sigmon also coached the aforementioned Houston, who is now co-AD at Mill Creek.

“When I see them I love seeing them, I love to speak with them, it just makes me proud,” said Sigmon. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m on a championship team because I got to spend time with you as a coach.’ To see the success, it just feels good, it makes you smile.”

As for his own athletic career, Sigmon didn’t play school sports growing up, but he did participate in youth baseball and football. He also played church and open adult softball into his late 30s.

As a teacher, Sigmon has enjoyed “being a part of children’s lives.”

It has been rewarding, he said, “teaching them, watching them grow up and watching them become successful. And now at the end of my 30 years I’m actually teaching children’s children. ... I’ve taught some first-year kids, now I’m teaching their children and it’s just kind of full circle. You see parents come back and you talk with them and they’ll have a story or something.”

Sigmon had impactful teachers during his time as a student at Balls Creek Elementary, Tuttle, Bandys and Lenoir-Rhyne University. His eighth-grade U.S. history teacher Terry Myatt and high school civics and U.S. history teacher Bo Scott were the instructors who got him interested in social studies.

"I don't think I'm going to be able to sit around and do nothing, but I am going to enjoy the summer knowing that I've put in my 30 years," said Sigmon. "I've told everybody that I've never worked in the summer, so it won't affect me that I've retired until August comes and my wife goes back to school along with all of my teacher friends. I'm not going to miss the work day itself, but I'm definitely going to miss being a part of it because I've given 30 years of my life working for Catawba County Schools."

Matt Stover has been the superintendent of Catawba County Schools since November 2016, and Chris Burr is finishing up his first year as Mill Creek’s principal. Sigmon said they’ve both been great to work for.

“I hate saying it’s my last year when I’m leaving people like that,” said Sigmon. “If you work for somebody bad you go, ‘Hey, I’m out the door, I don’t care,’ but they’ve been a pleasure to work with.

“I hate leaving Mill Creek,” he added. “I mean, it’s my time ... and I want to enjoy the beach life, enjoy my gardening, enjoy being with my new wife, so I’m just ready to start my next phase of life. But I did tell my principal Chris Burr, ’Now as a state employee I’m frozen until Jan. 1, I can’t sub, I can’t do anything,’ but as long as he’s there if he ever needs me, after Jan. 1 I’m just a phone call away. I would love to come back, maybe even get back into being an assistant coach or subbing, just because I love this area and I love the community.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

