Following a loss in their East Coast Basketball League season opener, the Hickory Hoyas evened their 2023 record at 1-1 with a 135-132 home victory over the Rowan County Bulls this past Saturday at Grandview Middle School. Despite dressing just six players, the Hoyas overcame a 68-62 halftime deficit by outscoring the Bulls 40-33 in the third quarter and 33-31 in the fourth.

Hickory was led by a game-high 36 points from Keandre Marion, who made 16 of 23 shots from the field. Marion also had 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals, and he knocked down all four of his free throw attempts.

Saveon Falls added 31 points and seven rebounds for the Hoyas, who also received 25 points, five boards, four assists and a game-high three blocks from Danny Sanders. Emilio Parks chipped in 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while JacQues Chambers had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Chris Dobbins scored the remaining three points.

Rowan County (2-1), which is currently tied with the Winston-Salem Wolves for the top spot in the ECBL’s Northeast Division, received 30 points from Avery Patterson. Donald Rutherford added 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Stephen Heggins had 22 points, 10 boards and five assists, James Murray finished with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Alston Davis had 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a game-high four steals.

The Hoyas outshot the Bulls 51.5% (53 of 103) to 45.9% (51 of 111) from the field and 78.9% (15 of 19) to 64.3% (9 of 14) from the foul line. However, Rowan County held a 43.7% (21 of 48) to 36.8% (14 of 38) edge from 3-point range.

Hickory visits the Wolves on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will be played at The Bond Center in Winston-Salem.

Rowan County travels to the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Panthers play their home games at Hope Mills Recreation Center.