 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short track bike series coming to Hickory
0 Comments

Short track bike series coming to Hickory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Hickory logo

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with North Carolina Cyclo-Cross, will host the Lake Hickory Short Track Mountain Bike Series on the following Sundays: March 6, 13 and 20 as well as April 3 and 10.

Races start at 9 a.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails. Participants can register for individual races or the entire series.

“We are excited to help host the first short track mountain bike series in Hickory,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “We have a great trail system and look forward to people from all over the area coming to Hickory.”

Races will be divided into different categories by age and skill level. The event is open to anyone ages 10 and up. Online registration for the race can be found at www.bikereg.com.

The Lake Hickory Trails and the trailhead at Hickory City Park are located at 1581 12th St Dr NW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert