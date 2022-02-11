Short track bike series coming to Hickory

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with North Carolina Cyclo-Cross, will host the Lake Hickory Short Track Mountain Bike Series on the following Sundays: March 6, 13 and 20 as well as April 3 and 10.

Races start at 9 a.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails. Participants can register for individual races or the entire series.

“We are excited to help host the first short track mountain bike series in Hickory,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “We have a great trail system and look forward to people from all over the area coming to Hickory.”

Races will be divided into different categories by age and skill level. The event is open to anyone ages 10 and up. Online registration for the race can be found at www.bikereg.com.

The Lake Hickory Trails and the trailhead at Hickory City Park are located at 1581 12th St Dr NW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.