Seise's walk-off HR lifts Crawdads past Drive

With the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on the verge of breaking a losing streak, Chris Seise clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night to give the Hickory Crawdads a 4-3 win in front of 1,437 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the fourth straight overall for Hickory (9-9), the third against the Drive (7-11) in the six-game South Atlantic League series. Greenville lost its eighth game in a row.

The Drive led by one heading into the ninth with reliever Ryan Fernandez (0-1) on the mound. With one out, Cristian Inoa lined an 0-2 pitch into left. Fernandez again got ahead 0-2, but served up a fastball that Seise sent over the fence in right.

After scoring 21 runs in the first two games of the series, the Crawdads appeared ready to crank up the bats again. They manufactured a run in the first when Aaron Zavala was hit by a pitch, stole second and then scored on Keyber Rodriguez’s single.

A throwing error opened the door for Greenville to score twice in the third. Ceddanne Rafaela’s grounder to second brought in Ricardo Cubillan and Matthew Lugo singled in Tyler McDonough.

Hickory loaded the bases in its half of the third, but settled for one run on a double play to tie the game.

Greenville lost an out in the second when Stephen Scott walked, but was ruled to have batted in the turn of Gilberto Jimenez. Jimenez made amends in his next trip up in the fourth by swatting his third homer of the season to make it 3-2, where it remained until the ninth.

Starting pitchers Nick Krauth for Hickory and Wyatt Olds for Greenville both completed five innings, each allowing two hits. The Crawdads' Triston Polley threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Marc Church (1-0) repeated the same over the eighth and ninth to pick up the win.

The teams will play Game 4 tonight at 7 p.m.