Sawalich, Barnes-Crum win HMS Late Model races

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series rolled back into Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday. A full slate of racing took place on Sherrill Furniture Night at the Races, with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models participating in twin 40-lap features, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks taking part in a 30-lap race, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models competing in a 50-lap race, the 4 Cylinders participating in a 25-lap feature and the Carolina Pro Late Models taking part in a 100-lap battle.

The first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model race started the night’s action, with William Sawalich topping time trials and starting from the front with Katie Hettinger to his outside and the twosome of Landon Huffman and Austin McDaniel in row two. In the end, Sawalich held off McDaniel for the victory, while Hettinger took third, Bryson Dennis finished fourth and Taylor Satterfield grabbed fifth.

Jonathan Smith led the Street Stocks in qualifying and started from the pole position, while Boo Carlisle began the race to his outside with Ethan Johnson and DJ Little making up row two. Ultimately, Smith drove his way to the checkered flag with Carlisle holding the runner-up spot, Little finishing third, Baron Kuritzky coming in fourth and Jon Austin finishing fifth.

In the Limited Late Model race, which represented the second round of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge, Charlie Watson paced qualifying with Akinori Ogata starting to his outside and the duo of Colby Gibson and Graham Hollar starting in the second row. Watson won the race, while Ogata finished second, Gibson was third, Michael Bumgarner was fourth and Hollar was fifth.

Brian Mundy won qualifying in the 4 Cylinder division and was joined in the front row by Robbie Trivette, while Curtis Pardue and Dennis Trivette filled row two. Following multiple cautions, Robbie Trivette found his way to the front for the win with Mundy settling for second, Tim Canipe grabbing third, Pardue taking fourth and Rodney Trivette rounding out the top five.

The next race in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division featured an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, with Jeff Sparks and Charlie Watson making up the front row and row two consisting of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Satterfield. Barnes-Crum ended up making her way to the front and taking the checkered flag, while Hettinger took second, Sawalich came in third and McDaniel and Satterfield finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the closing Carolina Pro Late Model race, the top five in qualifying consisted of Mikey Toner Jr., Caden Kvapil, Leland Honeyman Jr., Josh Lowder and Clark Houston. Kvapil completed the night with a victory, with Honeyman taking second, Lowder coming in third, Hettinger capping a three-race night with a fourth-place finish and Houston taking fifth.

A full slate of racing action returns to Hickory Motor Speedway tonight before the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series takes a week off in observance of Easter. For more information about upcoming events at HMS, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or check out the track on Facebook or Twitter.

Hickory Motor Speedway can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.