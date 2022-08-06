Saturday's Tourists-Crawdads game postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday

Saturday night’s Hickory Crawdads game against the Asheville Tourists was postponed due to rain and storms in the area. The South Atlantic League contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday at Hickory's L.P. Frans Stadium.

The first game will begin at noon, while the second contest will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining game this season, and the ZOOperstars! performance originally slated for Saturday will be rescheduled for a later date this season.

Asheville has won three of the first four games in the six-game series to move to 42-55 overall and 16-16 in the second half. Meanwhile, Hickory is 53-47 overall and 15-19 in the second half.