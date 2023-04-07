The first game of the 2023 South Atlantic League season couldn’t have gone much better for the Hickory Crawdads, who scored eight runs in the first two innings and got six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball from starting pitcher Winston Santos on their way to a 10-5 victory over the visiting Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Hickory has now won three of its last four season openers, with the only loss coming at the hands of the Dash a year ago.

In addition to Santos’ performance, which included five strikeouts and no walks for the 20-year-old Dominican right-hander, the Crawdads’ offense finished with 13 hits. In fact, by the end of the second inning, all nine members of Hickory’s starting lineup had reached base via either a hit or a walk.

On the other side, Winston-Salem scored all five of its runs over the final three innings. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a big early deficit as Hickory emerged victorious in Chad Comer’s managerial debut.

“To be back in Hickory … to have a chance to come back and manage is a great plus, a great honor,” said Comer, who was previously a member of the Crawdads’ coaching staff in both 2015 and 2021. “Just really thankful for the opportunity, and overall just getting the win on the first day, you can’t beat that one, so that was a lot of fun.”

After Santos retired the Dash (0-1) on eight pitches in the top of the first inning, the Crawdads scored a two-out run in the bottom half. Alejandro Osuna reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on a single to center from Josh Hatcher following a walk to Cody Freeman.

Another 1-2-3 inning by Santos in the second brought the Crawdads (1-0) back to the plate, and designated hitter Liam Hicks led off with a single to center before a walk to Frainyer Chavez and a bunt single by Keyber Rodriguez loaded the bases with no outs. A walk to Jayce Easley forced in Hicks, while Maximo Acosta followed with a first-pitch single that scored both Chavez and Rodriguez to extend Hickory’s advantage to 4-0.

The Crawdads weren’t done, as Freeman walked with one out before a three-run double from Hatcher made it 7-0. Then Daniel Mateo recorded a double of his own, which pushed the lead to 8-0 entering the third.

Santos continued to cruise until there were two outs in the fifth. Loidel Chapelli was the first Winston-Salem hitter to reach on a single to center, while a throwing error off the bat of Alsander Womack put runners at second and third. However, Santos got Ben Norman to ground out to short, keeping Hickory’s lead at 8-0.

The Crawdads went to their bullpen in the seventh after 77 pitches (53 strikes) from Santos, who struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth. Left-hander Robby Ahlstrom took over and gave up a one-out single to Wilfred Veras, who later scored on a two-out base hit from Womack.

Two more runs were charged to Ahlstrom in the eighth, the first on an RBI double from DJ Gladney with one out and the second on an RBI groundout from Veras, who was the first batter faced by Hickory righty Spencer Mraz following Gladney’s two-bagger. But the Crawdads got those two runs back in their next at-bat on a two-out triple from Mateo that plated Osuna and Freeman.

Winston-Salem scored twice in the ninth to account for the final margin, with an RBI infield single from Norman and a sacrifice fly to center from Jason Matthews coming against Mraz, who was then replaced by Eudrys Manon following a walk to Terrell Tatum. A 25-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic, Manon struck out Wes Kath before retiring Gladney on a deep fly ball to center.

“The way we went about it offensively and the way we ran the bases, applying pressure all night long, those guys came out and played their game,” said Comer of his team’s offensive approach. “They went about it the right way and the chips fell on their end and it was a lot of fun.”

The Crawdads were led by three hits apiece from Rodriguez and Mateo, the latter of whom finished a home run short of hitting for the cycle. They also received two hits each from Osuna and Hatcher and one hit apiece from Acosta, Freeman and Hicks.

Leading the Dash was Womack with two hits, while Tatum, Gladney, Veras, Chapelli and Norman finished with one hit apiece. Winston-Salem starter Dylan Burns (0-1) took the loss after failing to record an out in the second inning, with the Crawdads’ Santos (1-0) picking up the win.

“We had a long inning in the second and he (Santos) just came right back out and found the zone,” said Comer. “And overall it was just really special to watch him on this opening night go out there and dominate for six innings, so couldn’t be more proud of the way he went about it.”

The teams were scheduled to play the second game of their three-game series tonight, but that contest has been postponed due to rain and thunderstorms and will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.