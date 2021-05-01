Sage Surratt, BJ Emmons sign with NFL teams

The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

But it didn’t end there, as Chazz’s younger brother Sage Surratt — a Lincolnton High and Wake Forest graduate — signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday evening as an undrafted free agent. Additionally, Freedom High and Florida Atlantic University alumnus BJ Emmons signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Sage Surratt is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver from Lincolnton who played in 22 games for the Demon Deacons over two seasons, hauling in 107 receptions for 1,582 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 23-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Emmons is a 6-foot, 220-pound running back from Morganton who previously played at Alabama and Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to FAU for his final two collegiate seasons. The 23-year-old finished his FAU career with 88 carries for 353 yards and seven TDs, and he also caught six passes for 25 yards.

Sage Surratt joins a Lions franchise that last made the playoffs in 2016 and was 5-11 during the 2020 season, while Emmons joins a Seattle squad that has reached the postseason each of the past three seasons and was 12-4 in 2020.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

