The Tar Heel 250 “Thursday Thunder In The Foothills” gave fans the most exciting finish yet in the ASA STARS National Tour season.

Sixteen-year-old Gio Ruggiero passed current NASCAR Cup Series points leader William Byron in the last corner and beat him back to the line by just 0.036 seconds to win his first career Super Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Ruggiero, who led most of the second stage, talked about the final lap and the move that landed him in victory lane.

“That’s not how I wanted to win the race,” Ruggiero said in victory lane. “But I didn’t come here to finish second. We were good on that long run there, I think I had something for them, but I think I just burned it up a little bit too much. But I got it done. That’s all that matters.”

For Byron, it’s his second straight runner-up finish with the ASA STARS National Tour after also finishing second in the ECMD 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week. He gave his point of view of the finish that was.

“I didn’t see much. I just saw the whole right side of his car in the left side of mine, about 20 times on the restart,” Byron stated. “I don’t know man, I guess that’s how a kid like that races. But look at his right front. It’s destroyed. We had a good car, they were definitely strong too, but just bad racing.”

Byron took the win in the first stage, while Jesse Love was the winner of stage two.

It was a mixed bag for the top three drivers in points Thursday night. Ty Majeski came out the best out of the three, with a fourth-place finish. Casey Roderick finished one lap down in 12th after going into the night as the points leader. Bubba Pollard fell out of the race with a mechanical issue and came in 23rd.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to the Milwaukee Mile on June 18 for the Father’s Day 100, co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour.

For more information regarding the Southern Super Series, visit the series website at www.southernsuperseries.com. The full ASA STARS National Tour schedule can be found at www.starsnationaltour.com.

Last Saturday’s Hickory Motor Speedway recapThe NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series rolled into Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday for Bumgarner Oil Military Appreciation Night presented by Sun Drop. Six different races were held, and the top five finishers in each division are listed below.

<&underline>Late Model Twin Race No. 1 (40 laps):</&underline>

Kade Brown

Tyler Matthews

Landon Huffman

Clark Houston

Vicente Salas

<&underline>Late Model Twin Race No. 2 (40 laps):</&underline>

Clark Houston

Tyler Matthews

Kade Brown

Michael Bumgarner

Vicente Salas

<&underline>Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models (50 laps):</&underline>

Landon Huffman

Jordan McGregor

Chase Janes

Charlie Watson

DJ Krantz

<&underline>Heritage Finance Company Street Stocks (30 laps):</&underline>

Cody DeMarmels

Johnny Reynolds

Marshall Sutton

Jacob Hayes

Trey Buff

<&underline>Renegades (20 laps):</&underline>

Brian Larkin

Justin Austin

Brandon Hasson

Zachary Mullins

Jordan Cook

<&underline>Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks (35 laps):</&underline>

Charlie Watson

Ashley Huffman

Ricky Dennie

Joey Shuryan

Duane Cook

UP NEXT: Racing won’t take place at Hickory Motor Speedway this week, but the Hickory Rock Fest is set for tonight at the track.

Next Saturday, United Sewing Night at the Races will be held as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, and more information about that event and other upcoming events at HMS can be found at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, on social media or by calling 828-464-3655.