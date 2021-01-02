ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Butler captures 3 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway, takes top rookie honors

Youth isn’t always a detriment, as was demonstrated by multiple drivers at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2020. In addition to 19-year-old Ryan Millington, who captured the historic track’s Late Model Stock Car championship and finished third nationally in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I standings, another teenager also enjoyed a successful year.
Not only did 16-year-old Sam Butler pick up his first three wins at Hickory Motor Speedway, but he also took home a couple of prestigious awards handed out by NASCAR in October. A native of Delphi, Indiana, Butler was victorious during the 44th running of the Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial on Sept. 5 before adding two more wins as part of a twin feature three weeks later, and the following month he received the UNOH Youth Achievement Award as the nation’s top driver 16 and under to go with the Division I Jostens Rookie of the Year Award.
“It means a lot to me, my team and my parents,” said Butler of winning both awards. “We worked so hard for this last year and finally got it accomplished, and I can’t thank everyone enough over at PRW Chassis and Triple R Racing. They have done more than enough to keep me up front last year, and hopefully they’ll do it again this year.
“It’s kind of weird but it’s also cool at the same time,” he added of having such success at a young age. “Getting the opportunity to race a full-size car at the age of 16 is crazy, so this year at Hickory turned out really well. The beginning wasn’t the greatest, but we got it all straightened out and we finished really strong.”
Butler, who turns 17 on Friday, recorded 14 top-five finishes at Hickory Motor Speedway and was a top-10 finisher on 19 occasions while coming in seventh in the Division I national standings. His success made the weekly 10-hour trip from Indiana to Hickory more than worth it, and he enjoyed the challenge of competing against stiff competition at a tough track.
“It’s difficult, which is probably my favorite thing about it,” said Butler of Hickory Motor Speedway. “It was a challenge (going up against his fellow Late Model competitors), but I think it’s made me a better driver, and I’m looking forward to 2021 with all of them too.
“When (Division I national champion) Josh (Berry) came into the mix halfway through the season, it was really cool because I could learn off of him and think about what I was gonna do in the race,” he continued. “I learned off of him and Ryan, so that’s mostly what I did for the last half of the season and I progressed and got better and then I started to win some races.”
Many people get into racing because they have family members who have participated in the sport, but that wasn’t the case for Butler. He actually got interested in racing while watching “Bandolero” on the Disney Channel.
“It’s a funny story,” said Butler. “I was about eight-and-a-half years old and I was sitting on the couch watching TV ... and I was like, ‘That seems really cool.’ So I asked my dad if he could look up racing and we found Quarter Midgets and we did that for about four to five years, and then we went to Legend Cars and now I’m competing in the Late Model.”
In 2021, Butler is hoping to compete for a top spot in both the Late Model division at Hickory Motor Speedway and the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, which is headquartered in Mooresville. He participated in two CARS Tour races in 2020, but will run a full schedule this year.
“I liked the competition from all the big-name guys, so we’re gonna do that (run full-time) this year,” said Butler, who is eyeing a top-three finish in the CARS Tour after taking third in Hickory Motor Speedway’s Late Model division during the 2020 season (he finished behind Millington and Thomas Beane, with Berry taking fourth). “Hopefully we can get my name out a little bit more and really, really work at it this year.
“I feel like I’m not at my peak yet, but I’m getting there,” he added. “I think this year will really challenge me as a driver with all the stiffer competition out there, so hopefully we can stay running up with them. I’ve been with Josh and Ryan, so hopefully I can keep up there.”
