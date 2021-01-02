ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Butler captures 3 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway, takes top rookie honors

Butler, who turns 17 on Friday, recorded 14 top-five finishes at Hickory Motor Speedway and was a top-10 finisher on 19 occasions while coming in seventh in the Division I national standings. His success made the weekly 10-hour trip from Indiana to Hickory more than worth it, and he enjoyed the challenge of competing against stiff competition at a tough track.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s difficult, which is probably my favorite thing about it,” said Butler of Hickory Motor Speedway. “It was a challenge (going up against his fellow Late Model competitors), but I think it’s made me a better driver, and I’m looking forward to 2021 with all of them too.

“When (Division I national champion) Josh (Berry) came into the mix halfway through the season, it was really cool because I could learn off of him and think about what I was gonna do in the race,” he continued. “I learned off of him and Ryan, so that’s mostly what I did for the last half of the season and I progressed and got better and then I started to win some races.”

Many people get into racing because they have family members who have participated in the sport, but that wasn’t the case for Butler. He actually got interested in racing while watching “Bandolero” on the Disney Channel.