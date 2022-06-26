Rome tops Crawdads in series finale

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Braves won the final game of a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads, emerging victorious by a 7-1 final on Sunday at home. The Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before adding three runs in the eighth, while Hickory scored its only run in the top of the seventh.

Rome (37-32, 1-2 in second half) outhit the Crawdads (40-29, 2-1) 8-7 behind two hits from Willie Carter and one apiece from Jacob Pearson, Vaughn Grissom, Landon Stephens, Tyler Tolve, Bryson Horne and Christian Robinson. Carter hit the game's only home run with one out in the fifth, clobbering a two-run shot as part of the Braves' four-run frame.

As for Hickory, it received one hit each from Evan Carter, Aaron Zavala, Luisangel Acuna, Cody Freeman, Thomas Saggese, Cristian Inoa and Jake Guenther. However, the Crawdads finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners, while Rome was 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Braves starting pitcher Roddery Munoz (3-3) earned the win after giving up no runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk, while Benjamin Dum notched his third save of the season thanks to 1 2/3 innings scoreless, one-hit ball with no strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, Hickory starter Mason Englert (2-3) took the loss following 4 2/3 innings of four-run (three earned), four-hit ball with five strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman.

The Crawdads return home for the opening game of a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium, while Rome travels to the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive at 7:05 p.m.