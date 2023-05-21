The good news for the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night was the offense seemed to perk up from a two-week slumber. Unfortunately for the 2,631 fans attending the game at L.P. Frans Stadium, the South Atlantic League game was out of hand early.

The Rome (Georgia) Braves scored eight runs early and went on to a 10-6 win over the Crawdads, sending Hickory to its 13th loss in a row.

Rome (20-17) has taken the first five of the current series and has won eight of its last 11. The Braves will look for the series sweep today at 2 p.m.

While the hitting has been anemic during the stretch, it was the pitching that had the Crawdads (12-24) mostly out of the game by the second inning. The Braves attacked starter Larson Kindreich (1-3) immediately, as Kevin Kilpatrick led off the game with a triple and scored when Drake Baldwin reached on an error. Ignacio Alvarez singled, then one out later Keshawn Ogans doubled in Baldwin. Bryson Horne’s fly ball to left brought in Alvarez for a 3-0 Braves lead.

Rome silenced most of the fans with five more in the second. Cory Acton and Baldwin walked before Alvarez singled in a run and Geraldo Quintero’s base hit scored two to finish Kindreich’s night. The inability for Kindreich to finish off hitters proved costly, as the left-hander gave up three hits and walked two more after reaching two strikes against the hitters.

Florencio Serrano followed with his L.P. Frans debut, and it was an unhappy start when Ogans hit the first pitch over the wall in left for a two-run home run and an 8-0 lead.

Serrrano recovered after the initial clout by allowing just one other baserunner through 3 1/3 innings.

Hickory began to chip away at the mountainous deficit with Cody Freeman’s fifth homer of the year in the second.

The Crawdads added two more in the fifth against reliever J.J. Niekro — son of former major league pitcher Joe Niekro and nephew of Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro. Jayce Easley started the inning with a single before Yenci Pena walked. A bouncer to third advanced the runners a base before Daniel Mateo’s sacrifice fly to right brought in Easley. Alejandro Osuna reached on a slow roller up the first-base line for a single that scored Pena.

Ogans clubbed his second homer of the night — and third in two days — in the seventh and Rome added an RBI single by Quintero in the ninth to make it 10-3 Braves.

But the Crawdads got the fans excited in the ninth with a late two-out rally. Facing Ronaldo Alesandro, Osuna slammed a fastball to left for a single. Josh Hatcher singled on a short grounder back to the mound and Max Acosta lined a single to left that scored Osuna. On the play, Kilpatrick bobbled the ball in center and his relay throw skipped through the infield, which allowed Hatcher to score and moved Acosta all the way to third.

Freeman’s fourth hit of the game brought in Acosta, followed by a single from Geisel Cepeda, who ended Alesandro’s night and created a save situation for the Braves.

Benjamin Dum was brought in to snuff out the fire and it took one pitch to do so, as Easley flied out to right.

The six runs were the most scored by Hickory since its last win on May 5 against Jersey Shore. The Crawdads finished the night with 12 hits, with Freeman registering four and Osuna and Easley each tallying three.

Niekro was awarded the scorer’s decision win to go to 1-3, with Dum earning his first save of the year.