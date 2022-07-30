Rome stops Crawdads’ winning streak at 4

The visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves prevented the Hickory Crawdads from extending their winning streak to five games on Friday night, beating Hickory 5-3 in Game 4 of a six-game South Atlantic League series. The Braves outhit the Crawdads 9-6 in the contest, which was played in front of 2,260 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A solo home run from Javier Valdes got Rome (54-40, 18-10 in second half) on the board in the top of the second inning, while Valdes scored on a groundout to short from Caleb Durbin in the fourth to extend the Braves’ lead. Rome added three runs in the seventh on a solo shot from Bryson Horne and a two-run single from Tyler Tolve.

Hickory (51-43, 13-15) answered with a two-run single from Jayce Easley in the bottom of the seventh and a sacrifice fly from Trevor Hauver that plated Aaron Zavala in the eighth. Nevertheless, Rome hung on for a two-run victory.

Tallying two hits apiece for the Braves were Valdes, Horne and Tolve, with Durbin, Cal Conley and Cade Bunnell each registering one hit. Meanwhile, the Crawdads received two hits from Keyber Rodriguez and one apiece from Easley, Hauver, Luisangel Acuna and Frainyer Chavez.

The winning pitcher was Rome starter Roddery Munoz (7-4), who tossed six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and one walk. The Braves’ Alec Barger recorded four outs for his third save of the season, while Hickory starter Tekoah Roby (3-8) took the loss after allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

The teams face off again today at 5 p.m. before wrapping up the series on Sunday at 3 p.m.