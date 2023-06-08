ROME, Ga. — The Rome Braves completely shut down the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday in the second game of a six-game South Atlantic League series. Rome pitchers Daniel Martinez and Luis Vargas combined for a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory in front 1,258 fans at AdventHealth Stadium.

Martinez pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the Braves (25-28), striking out eight and walking three. Vargas (4-3) earned the win after facing the minimum over 4 1/3 innings of relief, with both of the batters he hit — Cooper Johnson in the top of the eighth and Keyber Rodriguez in the ninth — being erased by double plays.

Hickory (19-30) held Rome scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when Ignacio Alvarez scored on an infield single to second from Geraldo Quintero. Quintero also knocked in the Braves’ other two runs in the eighth when his single to right plated Alvarez and Keshawn Ogans.

Alvarez had three hits to lead the Braves’ offensive attack, with Quintero and Eliezel Stevens adding two hits apiece and Ogans and Bryson Horne each registering one hit. Rome was unable to break through against Crawdads starter Josh Stephan, who surrendered no runs on three hits with five strikeouts, no walks and two hit batsman in five innings, but scored one run off Gavin Collyer (0-6) and two off Bradford Webb.

The only baserunners for the Crawdads came on Johnson and Rodriguez’s hit-by-pitches, walks by Rodriguez in the first and third innings, a walk by Abimelec Ortiz in the opening frame and a throwing error that allowed Alejandro Osuna to reach in the third.

Hickory was no-hit for the first time since April 24, 2012, against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, when the late Jose Fernandez and relievers Greg Nappo and Kevin Cravey combined for a 6-0 win over the Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium. Wednesday’s game also featured the first nine-inning no-hitter thrown by Rome in exactly 18 years, with the previous one coming in a 5-0 road victory over the Savannah Sand Gnats on June 7, 2005.

With the current series tied at a game apiece, the Braves and Crawdads will return to action tonight at 7 p.m. Friday’s contest is also scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s game will start at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale will feature a 1 p.m. first pitch.