Rome outlasts Crawdads 5-4 in 11 innings

The Hickory Crawdads built a three-run lead early, but were unable to hold off a rally by the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves in Game 5 of a six-game South Atlantic League series on Saturday night. Rome ultimately won 5-4 in 11 innings in front of a crowd of 2,296 at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (51-44, 13-16 in second half) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI triple from Evan Carter and an RBI single from Thomas Saggese, while an RBI double from Jayce Easley in the fourth put them up 3-0. After Rome (55-40, 19-10) got on the board courtesy of Cal Conley’s RBI single in the top of the fifth, a sacrifice fly from Landon Stephens in the eighth accounted for the Braves’ second run and a solo home run from Bryson Horne in the ninth tied things at 3-all.

Rome took its first lead on an RBI double from Tyler Tolve in the 10th, but Hickory responded with a run of its own in the bottom half of the frame thanks to an RBI single from Cristian Inoa. However, the Braves registered the game-winning run in the 11th when Horne’s sacrifice fly to left scored Drew Campbell.

The Braves outhit Hickory 10-7 behind two hits apiece from Conley, Horne and Tolve, with Stephens, Campbell, Jacob Pearson and Caleb Durbin each tallying one hit. As for the Crawdads, they got two hits each from Carter and Easley to go with one apiece from Saggese, Inoa and Randy Florentino.

Rome relief pitcher Jose Montilla (1-0) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout, no walks and a hit batsman in three innings, while Isrrael De La Cruz notched the save following a 1-2-3 frame in the 11th. Meanwhile, Hickory’s Michael Brewer (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

The final game of the series between the Crawdads and Braves is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. Then Hickory will begin a six-game home series with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Rome will start a six-game home series with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive at the same time.

Note: Prior to Saturday's contest, Crawdads outfielder Aaron Zavala was promoted by the Texas Rangers to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Taking his place on Hickory's roster is another outfielder, 19-year-old Alejandro Osuna, who joins the Crawdads from the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks.