Rome holds Hickory scoreless, 3-0

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads were held scoreless for only the third time this season on the road Thursday, falling 3-0 at the hands of the Rome Braves at AdventHealth Stadium. All three of the Crawdads’ shutout defeats have come on the road.

Rome (36-30) scored single runs in the bottom of the third, fifth and sixth innings and outhit Hickory (38-28) 9-6 to earn its first win of the six-game series after dropping the first two games. Jacob Pearson, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Tyler Tolve had two hits apiece for the Braves, who also received one hit each from Vaughn Grissom, Drew Campbell and Cade Bunnell.

On the other side, the Crawdads got two hits each from Luisangel Acuna and Cody Freeman, with Evan Carter and Keyber Rodriguez adding one hit apiece. Hickory finished Thursday’s contest 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Rome starting pitcher Andrew Hoffmann (6-2) picked up the win thanks to six innings of four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks, while Jake McSteen collected a two-inning save during which he allowed two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom (0-2) took the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in 4 1/3 innings.

Tonight’s game between the Crawdads and Braves will feature a 7 p.m. first pitch, while Saturday’s contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Note: The Crawdads placed right-handed pitcher Michael Brewer on the seven-day injured list on Thursday, while position player Cristian Inoa was activated from the seven-day IL.