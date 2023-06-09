ROME, Ga. — One night after Daniel Martinez and Luis Vargas combined for a no-hitter in a victory over the Hickory Crawdads, the Rome Braves defeated their South Atlantic League foes once again on Thursday, this time by a 2-1 final. Both teams totaled five hits in the contest, which was played in front of 931 fans at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.

The Braves (26-28) scored the game’s first run on an RBI single from Eliezel Stevens in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Hickory (19-31) tied things at 1-all on a sacrifice fly to right from Jayce Easley that scored Josh Hatcher in the top of the eighth. However, Rome’s Ignacio Alvarez earned a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth, forcing in Stephen Paolini with the go-ahead run.

Stevens, Paolini, Drake Baldwin, Geraldo Quintero and Keshawn Ogans each had one hit for Rome, while the Crawdads received one hit apiece from Easley, Hatcher, Alejandro Osuna, Max Acosta and Keyber Rodriguez.

On the mound, Braves starting pitcher Ian Mejia tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-run, five-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk and Hickory starter Larson Kindreich gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Rome reliever Hayden Harris (1-1) earned the win thanks to 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while the Crawdads’ Leury Tejada (1-2) took the loss following 2 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit relief during which he had one strikeout and two walks.

Game 4 of the six-game series will be played tonight at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start and Sunday’s series finale will begin at 1 p.m.