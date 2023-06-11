ROME, Ga. — With a chance to win their first road series of the season, the Hickory Crawdads saw that opportunity get away quickly. The Rome Braves exploded in the third inning on the way to a 12-3 win Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Braves (27-30) sent 14 batters to the plate in the third inning and 10 of them scored in forging a split of the six-game South Atlantic League series.

Hickory (21-32) scored on a double play ball in the first inning in support of Emiliano Teodo, who made his first start of the season. On a limited pitch count, Teodo hurled two scoreless innings before turning the ball over to Matt Brosky in the third.

Walks hampered the right-hander, as three free passes and a double accounted for the first run. Brosky paid for the control issues, with David McCabe clubbing a grand slam to put Rome ahead 5-1.

The Braves continued the onslaught against new pitcher Seth Clark, who surrendered hits to the first four hitters he faced. Keshawn Ogans provided an RBI double and Bryson Horne a run-scoring single to make it 7-1. A walk reloaded the bases before Drake Baldwin cleared them with a three-run double to finish the scoring in the third.

The Crawdads were unable to turn an inning-ending double play in the sixth, which led to the final two runs. One scored on the fielder’s choice before Horne added an RBI single to complete the Braves' tallies on the afternoon.

Rome traded outs for runs in the final two innings, with Geisel Cepeda’s roller to third scoring a run in the eighth and Frainyer Chavez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth providing the final margin.

For the Crawdads, Daniel Mateo went 3-for-4 to lead their offensive attack. Tucker Mitchell also reached three times, all on walks.

Hunter Riggins (3-2) picked up the win for the Braves with six innings of four-hit baseball, striking out five. Brosky (0-3) took the loss for Hickory.

The Crawdads finished a 13-day, 12 game road trip with a 5-7 record and will return to action Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods at 7 p.m. As for Rome, it visits the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.