Rome clinches playoff spot at Hickory

Needing a win in Friday night’s game at Hickory or a loss by Asheville in Greenville, South Carolina to clinch a playoff spot in the South Atlantic League, the Rome (Georgia) Braves got both a few minutes apart.

The Braves slugged a grand slam for the third time this week but sweat out a late rally by the Crawdads to claim a 5-4 win in front of 4,603 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Rome (73-54 overall, 37-24 second half) clinched the South Division's second-half title and will host defending league champion Bowling Green (Kentucky) in the first game of a best-of-three series Tuesday. The Hot Rods had already clinched their spot by outlasting the Crawdads in winning the first-half division race. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, are scheduled at Bowling Green on Thursday and Friday. The winner of that series will face the winner of the series between Aberdeen (Maryland) and Brooklyn in the championship series starting Sunday, Sept. 18.

Hickory (66-64, 28-36) suffered its fourth loss in five games, including three of four in the current six-game series.

The largest crowd of the season at L.P. Frans saw the home team take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, as Angel Aponte (3-for-5) doubled in Evan Carter. However, the Braves quickly returned fire in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Facing Gavin Collyer (0-1), who was promoted to Hickory from Low-A Down East (Kinston) Friday afternoon, Geraldo Quintero walked and Keshawn Ogans reached on a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second before Adam Zebrowski’s sacrifice fly brought in Quintero to tie the game.

Collyer walked Bryson Horne before appearing to escape further damage when Brandol Mezquita hit a grounder to Griffin Cheney at short. Cheney fielded the play cleanly, but missed a chance to flip to second for the final out. His throw to first pulled Cristian Inoa off the bag and allowed Mezquita to reach. The play proved to be crucial, as Kadon Morton hit the next pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam, his first homer with the team since a recent promotion. For the Braves, it was their third grand slam of the series, as the team hit one in each game of a doubleheader sweep of the Crawdads on Wednesday.

From there, the Crawdads held the Braves in check and gave up just three hits in the game. Theo McDowell got the final out of the fourth in relief of Collyer and threw a perfect fifth inning. And John Matthews retired eight in a row from the sixth through the eighth to keep the Crawdads in the game before Spencer Mraz retired the side in the ninth.

The Crawdads put together 11 hits among their 14 baserunners but went 3-of-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10. Carter singled in Jayce Easley to clip the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh.

The Braves, who had a chance to clinch on Thursday but saw a 4-1 lead fade away with six outs left, nearly let another one slip by. With two outs and a runner on first in the ninth, Thomas Saggese swatted his 14th homer of the season to get the Crawdads within 5-4. The inning continued with Aponte singling to center. The next hitter, Chris Seise, hit a roller behind the bag at second that Quintero bobbled for an error. However, Cody Freeman flied out to right to end the game.

Rome had actually clinched the division a few minutes prior to the final out at Hickory when Greenville walked off a 2-0 winner over Asheville on a two-run homer in the ninth.

J.J. Niekro (3-2), son of former major league pitcher Joe Niekro and nephew of Phil Niekro, the Atlanta Braves' Hall of Fame pitcher, picked up the win after giving up one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out four during his five-inning stint. Austin Smith fought through the ninth-inning trouble for his 13th save of the season.

Collyer dropped to 0-1 with the five runs allowed in the fourth, though just one was earned. He struck out five, but walked four and hit a batter.

The Crawdads and Braves are scheduled to wrap up the regular season with games Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.