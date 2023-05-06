Trying to find a path out of a tough stretch of games, the Hickory Crawdads — or the Llamas as they were referred to Friday night, dressed in their alternate Latin jerseys for Cinco de Mayo — turned to their top prospect to steady the team.

Pitcher Kumar Rocker, the Texas Rangers' top draft pick last summer, threw six shutout innings to lead the Crawdads to a 6-3 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in front of 2,664 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium on hand for the South Atlantic League game.

The win evened the six-game series at two games apiece ahead of tonight's 5 p.m. game and Sunday's 2 p.m. contest.

A day after the Crawdads (12-11) saw a 5-0 lead evaporate in an extra-inning loss, Rocker took command from the mound, although there was a hiccup of two straight walks in the top of the first. After a mound visit from his teammates, Rocker got Rixon Wingrove to line out to center before striking out Leandro Pineda to end the threat.

From there, Rocker (2-1) was nearly unhittable during his six innings. The right-hander tossed a collection of mid-90 mph fastballs along with a few breaking balls and an occasional changeup, most of which kept the BlueClaws lineup off balance. The combination led to one hit allowed over his tenure, as he struck out eight.

“I think after you lose a close one like that,” Crawdads manager Chad Comer said in referring to the previous nights 7-5 loss in 11 innings, “that was kind of heartbreaking, especially some of the opportunities that we had. ... And then today to have Rocker go out there and just attack hitters and give us the start that we need, that was really, really good.”

Along with the strikeouts by Rocker, the BlueClaws (10-11) were often aggressive at the plate and saw just 68 pitches from the right-hander, including fewer than 10 pitches in four of the six innings. The lone hit against Rocker came in the fourth on a 30-foot single by Marcus Lee Sang off the end of the bat.

Gifted a run in the bottom of the second, the Crawdads never trailed in the contest. A walk, a steal and a ground ball put Alejandro Osuna at third with one out. Geisel Cepeda hit a comebacker to pitcher Jordan Fowler. As Osuna tried to score, Fowler made the toss for the out at the plate, but Andrick Nava dropped the ball for the error before Osuna slid in for the run.

Hickory added three more runs in the fifth, all of which came with two outs after Daniel Mateo beat out a grounder for an infield single. Josh Hatcher also singled, which ended the night for Fowler (1-1). Alex Garbrick was brought in to face Max Acosta, who greeted the right-hander with a fly ball that cleared the fence in left for his fourth homer of the season.

Acosta, who also singled earlier in the game, raised his batting average to .338 for the season, currently seventh in the SAL.

“He's been a creature of his routine in the cage,” said Comer about Acosta. “And then also staying on his plan of attacking pitches in his zone that he's looking for. He’s been good. He stayed aggressive with it and it's worked out for him so far.”

Bradford Webb took the ball in the seventh and navigated around a pair of hits to keep the shutout. However, his luck ran out in the eighth, as Jersey Shore loaded the bases on two infield hits and a hit batter. Lee Sang singled in a pair of runs and the BlueClaws added a third run as Wingrove’s grounder scored Hao-Yu Lee. Webb powered out of trouble by striking out Pineda to end the threat.

Hickory added two insurance runs in the eighth, when Geisel Cepeda reached on an infield hit that scored Osuna from third. A throwing error by Wilfredo Flores on the play also scored Liam Hicks from second to provide the final margin.

Michael Brewer struck out three in the ninth to work around a walk and sew up his third save.