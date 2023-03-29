One of the biggest names in decades to make his affiliated professional debut with the Hickory Crawdads is expected to do so next week, as the Texas Rangers announced the break-camp roster for the team on Wednesday.

A total of 29 players were named by the Rangers to come to Hickory to fill a roster that has a maximum of 30 slots. The official final roster will be announced prior to opening day, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, when the Crawdads will take on the Winston-Salem Dash at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Pitcher Kumar Rocker, last year’s third overall pick by the Rangers in the first-year player draft, is the top name among the 29 expected to come to the Crawdads. If he does make the final official roster, Rocker, who pitched collegiately at Vanderbilt, would become the highest overall draftee to make his affiliated pro debut at Hickory since overall No. 1 pick Bryan Bullington did so in 2003. Rocker did pitch professionally with Tri-City, an independent team in the Frontier League back in 2022. He was a first-round pick of the New York Mets in 2021, but did not sign with the team. Rocker also made six starts with Surprise in the Arizona Fall League in 2022.

Currently, Rocker is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 10th-best prospect in the Rangers organization. He is among six top-30 prospects that are slated to come to Hickory. Of those six, four are expected to be on the pitching staff. They include Mitch Bratt (17th), the Rangers' fifth-round pick in 2021, Emiliano Teodo (21st) and Josh Stephan (30th).

Among the pitchers, Stephan is the only member of that group to pitch at Hickory last season, doing so late last season. He is one of 10 pitchers assigned to come to Hickory that played for the team at some point last season. Robby Ahlstrom and Larson Kindreich spent most of the second half in the Crawdads' starting rotation.

Spencer Mraz led the team with 40 games pitched. He along with Michael Brewer, Eudrys Manon, Yohanse Morel and Leury Tejada threw in at least 23 games last year. Gavin Collyer and Bradford Webb were late-season callups.

New to the team will be Bratt, Teodo, Andy Rodriguez and Winston Santos. Rodriguez, a Rangers signee from Cuba, will also make his pro debut.

Among the position players coming to Hickory in the Rangers' top-30 are outfielder Alejandro Osuna (25th) and shortstop Maximo Acosta (26th).

Osuna is among a group that played for Hickory in the final weeks of the 2022 season. Others include catcher Liam Hicks, infielders Griffin Cheney and Yenci Pena, and outfielder Daniel Mateo.

Two players that appeared in over 100 games with the team last season are back again. They are infielders Keyber Rodriguez, who led the team with 103 games played, and catcher/third baseman Cody Freeman, who played in 102. Others to spend significant time with Hickory in 2022 are infielder/outfielder Jayce Easley, who had 21 steals, and outfielder Angel Aponte.

2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS BREAK-CAMP ROSTER

Pitchers (15): Robby Ahlstrom*, Mitch Bratt (17), Michael Brewer*, Gavin Collyer*, Larson Kindreich*, Eudrys Manon*, Yohanse Morel*, Spencer Mraz*, Kumar Rocker (10), Andy Rodriguez, Winston Santos, Josh Stephan* (30), Leury Tejada*, Emiliano Teodo (21), Bradford Webb*

Catchers (3): Cody Freeman*, Liam Hicks*, Cooper Johnson

Infielders (6): Maximo Acosta* (26), Griffin Cheney*, Jayce Easley*, Josh Hatcher, Yenci Pena*, Keyber Rodriguez*

Outfielders (5): Angel Aponte*, Geisel Cepeda, Daniel Mateo*, Alejandro Osuna* (25), Marcus Smith

Field Staff: Manager: Chad Comer. Pitching coach: Jose Jaimes. Hitting coach: Drew Sannes. Assistant coaches: Justin Jacobs, Jay Sullenger.

*Appeared with Hickory in 2022 (top-30 ranking)