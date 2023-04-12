WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads hit the road for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday, defeating the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-2 to improve to 2-0 in the South Atlantic League. On the other side, the Blue Rocks dropped to 1-3.

Hickory outhit Wilmington 8-7 behind a solo home run and a single from Josh Hatcher, a double and a single from Maximo Acosta, a double from Cooper Johnson and singles from Jayce Easley, Daniel Mateo and Geisel Cepeda. Kumar Rocker (1-0) made his debut for the Crawdads and allowed no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings, while Larson Kindreich pitched two scoreless innings and Bradford Webb earned a two-inning save during which he surrendered two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Wilmington’s Rodney Theophile (0-1) took the loss after pitching the first five innings, while the Blue Rocks used four relievers. Theophile gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The teams were a combined 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position, with Mateo’s RBI single in the top of the eighth representing the lone hit in such a situation. Alejandro Osuna added a sacrifice fly to center in the opening inning to account for Hickory’s other run, while an RBI triple from James Wood and an RBI groundout from T.J. White in the bottom of the ninth brought the Blue Rocks within a single run before Viandel Pena was called out on strikes to end the game.

Hickory and Wilmington play Game 2 of their six-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. before meeting again on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.