Robeson softball eliminates Post 48

SHELBY — Hickory Post 48’s stay at the senior legion softball state tournament may have ended on Tuesday afternoon, but the team enjoyed a memorable season. After losing three of its first four games, Post 48 won 16 of its next 20 contests — including four straight during the Area IV tournament — to qualify for state.
Nevertheless, Hickory couldn’t survive a back-and-forth affair with Robeson County Post 5 in an elimination game on Tuesday at Crest High School. Despite battling back from a pair of deficits and once holding a three-run advantage, Post 48 lost 7-6 on a sixth-inning home run by Post 5, which staved off elimination after falling 9-1 at the hands of Wayne County Post 11 on Monday.
Post 48 also played Monday, losing 9-0 to Davidson County Post 8 to begin the five-team, double-elimination tournament. Hickory finishes the year at 17-9, while Robeson faces tournament host Shelby Post 82 tonight at 6:30 p.m. with a chance to advance to Wednesday’s third and final day of state competition.
“I can’t say enough about these ladies, how proud I am of them,” Post 48 coach Todd Smith said. “We started back in May and they gave me the dedication, showed up every game and just battled every game.
“Every one of them can come back next year,” he added, “and I hope to see them all back and we’ll be back here again next year.”
Post 5 got off to a strong start when Marijo Wilkes was hit by a pitch to begin the game before advancing to second on a single from Chandra Locklear, moving to third on a force play at second and scoring on a single to left from Santana Anderson. Hickory was able to limit the damage thanks to a 5-3 double play when Jada Spake stepped on third and fired to Zoey Boston at first, but Post 48 still trailed 1-0 heading into its first at-bat.
Hickory answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Kayla Hollar reached on a force out before stealing second, moving to third on a single to left from Grace Loftin and swiping home when the catcher tried to throw out Loftin on a stolen base attempt at second. Additionally, an errant throw back home allowed Loftin to advance to third, from where she would score when Robeson unsuccessfully tried to retire her at the plate on a bunt try by Boston.
Post 48 tacked on two more runs in the second. Following back-to-back one-pitch outs to start the frame, Avery Alexander was hit by a pitch, Addie Wray legged out an infield single to short and Hollar doubled high off the fence in center to make it 4-1 in favor of Hickory.
An RBI single from Angelica Locklear with two outs in the top of the third brought Post 5 one run closer, but the fourth was when Robeson did the bulk of its damage. Three consecutive errors by the Hickory defense with one out made it a 4-3 game, then Post 5’s Karli Godwin cranked a two-out pitch over the fence in right-center for a three-run homer and a 6-4 advantage.
A fielding error off the bat of Wray scored Caroline McIntosh with two outs in the fourth to pull Post 48 to within 6-5, while a sacrifice fly to right from Macey Pennell plated Loftin to tie things at 6-all in the fifth. However, Robeson had the last laugh on a leadoff homer from Torrie Butler in the sixth, as Hickory managed just one hit — a one-out double from Loftin in the seventh — over the final two innings.
“They did like they’ve done all year. They don’t quit,” said Smith of his squad. “We battled, but we left some runners in scoring position and didn’t get the big hit when we needed it. Defensively, didn’t make some plays that we’ve normally been making all year.”
Post 5 outhit Hickory 10-6 behind two hits apiece from Chandra Locklear, Anderson, Butler and Godwin, while Angelica Locklear and Halona Sampson each finished with one hit. Post 48 received two hits from Loftin and one each from Wray, Hollar, McIntosh and Spake.
Both teams used three pitchers, with Robeson’s Sampson recording the win and Ava Jacobs earning the save in relief of starter Chandra Locklear. Meanwhile, Post 48’s Mayson Lail took the loss after replacing Loftin — who relieved starter Haven Helton in the third — in the fifth.
Post 5: 101 401 0 — 7 10 5
Post 48: 220 110 0 — 6 6 3