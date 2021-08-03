Robeson softball eliminates Post 48

Post 5 got off to a strong start when Marijo Wilkes was hit by a pitch to begin the game before advancing to second on a single from Chandra Locklear, moving to third on a force play at second and scoring on a single to left from Santana Anderson. Hickory was able to limit the damage thanks to a 5-3 double play when Jada Spake stepped on third and fired to Zoey Boston at first, but Post 48 still trailed 1-0 heading into its first at-bat.

Hickory answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Kayla Hollar reached on a force out before stealing second, moving to third on a single to left from Grace Loftin and swiping home when the catcher tried to throw out Loftin on a stolen base attempt at second. Additionally, an errant throw back home allowed Loftin to advance to third, from where she would score when Robeson unsuccessfully tried to retire her at the plate on a bunt try by Boston.

Post 48 tacked on two more runs in the second. Following back-to-back one-pitch outs to start the frame, Avery Alexander was hit by a pitch, Addie Wray legged out an infield single to short and Hollar doubled high off the fence in center to make it 4-1 in favor of Hickory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}