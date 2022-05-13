Riggs wins two races at Hickory Motor Speedway

It was a highly successful night for Layne Riggs last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, as he won both 40-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model races held at “America’s Most Famous Short Track.” Four other races were also held during the most recent event at HMS.

The opening race featured the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models, with Riggs — the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs — grabbing the pole position in qualifying to start alongside Ryan Wilson in the front row. As for row two, it was made up of Landon Pembelton and Katie Hettinger. In the end, Riggs earned his first career victory at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Charlie Watson coming in second, Pembelton taking third, Thomas Beane finishing fourth and Wilson coming in fifth.

Pounding the pavement next were the cars of the Heritage Finance Street Stock division, which participated in a 30-lap battle. Ethan Johnson topped time trials and started in the front row with Jeff Byers to his outside, while the second row included Kyle Boice and DJ Little. Ultimately, Byers followed Riggs’ lead by nabbing his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Jon Austin taking second, Boice finishing third, Johnson coming in fourth and Little settling for fifth.

In the 35-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models feature, Matt Leicht paced qualifying and began the race from the pole position with Michael Bumgarner to his outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Graham Hollar and Akinori Ogata, the latter of whom passed Leicht with 10 laps remaining and held on for his third win of the year. Following the runner-up Leicht was Bumgarner in third, while Tristan McKee and Hollar finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

A 25-lap race in the 4-Cylinder division took place next. After qualifying, Tim Canipe and Robbie Trivette made up the front row with Curtis Pardue and Brian Mundy filling row two. Canipe also took the checkered flag during the race itself, with Robbie Trivette coming in second, Mundy finishing third, Pardue grabbing fourth and Rodney Trivette rounding out the five-car field.

Twenty laps of action in the Renegade division served as the penultimate race. Pacing time trials was Charlie Neill, who would go on to win the race, while David Hasson joined him in the front row and the twosome of Brandon Hasson and Daniel Knight made up row two. David Hasson followed Neill in second, with his son Brandon Hasson taking third, Danny Crump Jr. coming in fourth and Justin Austin finishing fifth.

Closing out the night’s festivities was another 40-lapper featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models. After a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the first race, Bryson Ruff and Landon Huffman started the race in the first row with Matthew Gould and Isabella Robusto making up the second row. Riggs again proved too strong for the competition as he made his way to the front and crossed the finish line first, while Huffman took second, Jaiden Reyna came in third, Skyler Chaney finishing fourth and Lavar Scott took fifth.

The Knights of Destruction take over Hickory Motor Speedway tonight and Saturday, while the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to the track on May 21 for Bumgarner Oil Military Appreciation Night. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com.

Hickory Motor Speedway can also be found on Facebook and Twitter, while the track’s phone number is 828-464-3655.