Renegades throttle Crawdads 15-1 in Game 5

FISHKILL, N.Y. — The Hudson Valley Renegades topped the visiting Hickory Crawdads for the fourth straight night on Saturday at Dutchess Stadium. The Renegades won the South Atlantic League contest by a 15-1 final to clinch a series win with one game remaining in the six-game set.

Hudson Valley (65-53, 31-21 in second half) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and held that 2-0 lead until the sixth, when the Renegades added three runs. After Hudson Valley tacked on eight more runs in the seventh, Hickory (62-57, 24-29) scored its only run in the top of the eighth before the Renegades responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The Renegades outhit the Crawdads 24-2 and also benefited from two errors by Hickory’s defense. Jasson Domínguez, Tyler Hardman, T.J. Rumfield and Aldenis Sanchez all had four hits for Hudson Valley, which also got two hits apiece from Grant Richardson, Benjamin Cowles and Eduardo Torrealba and one each from Trey Sweeney and Anthony Seigler.

As for Hickory, it received one hit apiece from Angel Aponte and Keyber Rodriguez. The Crawdads were unable to solve Hudson Valley pitching, as Renegades starter Richard Fitts (2-0) earned the win following eight innings of one-run, two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks before Wellington Diaz threw a scoreless ninth.

Taking the loss was Crawdads starter Ricky Vanasco (2-5), who gave up two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Hickory also used relievers Leury Tejada, Jesus Linarez and Yohanse Morel.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 2:05 p.m. before Hickory travels to Maryland to begin a six-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. On the other side, the Renegades host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in the opener of a six-game series between those clubs.