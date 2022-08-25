Renegades take Game 2 vs. Crawdads

FISHKILL, N.Y. — The Hudson Valley Renegades bounced back from a loss in the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday at Dutchess Stadium. In addition to doubling up the Crawdads on the scoreboard, the Renegades also recorded twice as many hits as Hickory, finishing with an 8-4 advantage in that category.

Hudson Valley (62-53, 28-21 in second half) received two hits each from Trey Sweeney, Tyler Hardman and Grant Richardson and one apiece from T.J. Rumfield and Aaron Palensky, while Hickory (62-54, 24-26) got one hit each from Alejandro Osuna, Cristian Inoa, Chris Seise and Josh Hatcher. The Renegades scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Crawdads tied things courtesy of single runs in the top of the third and sixth innings, but two runs from Hudson Valley in the bottom half of the sixth helped the Renegades collect the win.

The winning pitcher was Hudson Valley’s Jhonatan Munoz (5-1), who tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with no strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, the Renegades’ Carlos Gomez earned his third save thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth.

Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom (1-4) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in 5 1/3 innings. Bradford Webb and Larson Kindreich were the relievers used by the Crawdads.

The teams face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m.