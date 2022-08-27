Renegades slip past Crawdads in Game 4

FISHKILL, N.Y. — The Hudson Valley Renegades assured themselves of at least a split in the ongoing six-game South Atlantic League series with the visiting Hickory Crawdads, winning 5-4 in Game 4 on Friday. Despite being outhit 10-7, the Renegades never trailed, although Hickory nearly rallied from a 5-0 deficit before falling just short.

Hudson Valley (64-53, 30-21 in second half) scored single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings before tacking on two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Meanwhile, Hickory (62-56, 24-28) received a two-run double from Randy Florentino in the top of the seventh to get on the board before Florentino’s sacrifice fly to center in the ninth scored Keyber Rodriguez and an RBI double from Cristian Inoa cut the deficit to one. Nevertheless, a groundout ended the game as the Crawdads suffered their fifth one-run loss of the month.

Hickory got two-hit performances from Rodriguez, Inoa and Angel Aponte, with Florentino, Alejandro Osuna, Cody Freeman and Chris Seise recording one hit apiece. On the other side, the Renegades were led by two-hit nights from Tyler Hardman and Spencer Henson and one hit each from Jasson Domínguez, T.J. Rumfield and Grant Richardson. Henson and Richardson clubbed solo home runs, while Hardman added a two-run blast.

The winning pitcher was Hudson Valley starter Josue Panacual (3-5), who allowed no runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Nelson Alvarez gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings but was still able to earn his fourth save.

Tekoah Roby (3-10) took the loss for Hickory, which faces the Renegades again tonight at 6:05 p.m. before completing the series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.