REMEMBERING ROY: Hickory Post 48 coaches reflect on what Roy Waters meant to them

I had the honor and privilege to play for Post 48 and be the head coach for Post 48 following my baseball career at Gardner-Webb University. During my high school days as a player I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Roy Waters in 1997. He was referred to as “The General" as he was always around the park watching batting practice and sitting up near the press box taking in the sights and sounds around the ballpark and eating a good, juicy hamburger from the concession stands. He was always waiting for me in the coaches’ office following every game to congratulate us on a big win and discuss each inning as he replayed the game in his head.

He truly loved the game of baseball and gave his heart and soul to the American Legion Post 48. He loved his country, his players and the game of baseball more than anyone I have been around. I will never forget the day he called me and said, ‘I think you should be our next head coach at Post 48.’ I was a young head coach, but he gave me a chance to lead such a great group of young men and I will forever be grateful. I thank some of the mentors such as Marty Curtis, Jeff Price and David Craft that gave their summers up to coach guys like myself and truly were an influence on my life just as “The General" Roy Waters was as well. I can't wait to see you again one day in heaven as we will all be singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. Rest in peace and blessings to you and your family.