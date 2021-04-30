REMEMBER THE TITANS: Former Maiden star Farley goes to Tennessee with No. 22 pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cornerback Caleb Farley couldn't be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.

“It's just frustrating,” said Farley, who graduated from Maiden High in 2017. “You get to a point where ... you want a team to draft that you believes in you. And if you don't believe in me, then play against me.”

The Tennessee Titans believed in the Virginia Tech defensive back enough that they drafted Farley at No. 22 overall Thursday night. General manager Jon Robinson used his first selection on defense after releasing starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler to free up salary cap space in March.

The defending AFC South champions have needs at other areas, including wide receiver. Robinson also said there were a couple chances to trade back, but the Titans didn't want to risk losing Farley with eight more selections left including Nos. 53, 85 and 100 on Friday night.

“We just felt Caleb was far and away at the top of the heap,” Robinson said.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley was the first high-profile player to to opt out of the 2020 season last July because of the coronavirus pandemic. He lost his mother to cancer in 2018 and was unwilling to put another loved one at risk.