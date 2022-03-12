Registration underway for Unifour Senior Games

Registration is now underway for the 2022 Unifour Senior Games at www.ncseniorgames.org.

For over three decades, the City of Hickory has hosted the Unifour Senior Games, which bring together senior residents (ages 50 and up) of Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties for arts programs and athletic competitions.

The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lunch during the opening ceremonies at Henry Fork River Park on Monday, April 4.

The Unifour Senior Games provide opportunities to participate in 95 different categories. The SilverArts portion will take place at the Southwest Branch Library from March 23 through April 1. There will also be a night at the Hickory Crawdads' L.P. Frans Stadium and a closing ceremonies event.

The deadline to register for the Unifour Senior Games is Friday.

For additional information about the Unifour Senior Games, please contact Charla Davis at 828-324-1200 or cdavis@hickorync.gov.