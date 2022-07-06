Registration underway for City of Hickory fall leagues

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth fall soccer, co-ed youth fall baseball and adult softball programs.

For youth sports, participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Participants will also purchase their team jersey during the registration process in order to complete registration.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Fall Soccer

The youth fall soccer program is offered to boys and girls ages 4-13, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed: 5U for ages 4-5

• Co-ed: 7U for ages 6-7

• Boys and Girls divisions: 10U for ages 8-10 and 13U for ages 11-13

The division your player will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31. Participants must be 4 by Aug. 31, and players who turn 14 before Aug. 31 are no longer eligible to participate.

For more information about the youth fall soccer program, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov.

Co-Ed Youth Fall Baseball

The co-ed youth fall baseball program is an instructional, skill-building program offered to boys and girls ages 5-12, with different divisions by age group:

• 6U T-ball for ages 5-6

• 8U Coach Pitch Baseball for ages 7-8

• 10U Baseball for ages 9-10

• 12U Baseball for ages 11-12

The division your player will participate in is determined by their age on May 1, 2023, in line with the upcoming spring season. Participants must be 5 by May 1, 2023, and players who will be 13 before May 1, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

For more information about the youth fall baseball program, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.

Co-Ed Adult Slow Pitch Softball

Co-ed adult softball is open to adults ages 18 and up. The entry fee for each team is $350. Teams can carry up to 15 players on their roster and must provide their own bats and jerseys.

For more information about co-ed adult slow pitch softball, please contact Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.

Online registration for fall sports programs is available through Aug. 12 at https://hickory.activityreg.com.