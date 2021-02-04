Registration open for City of Hickory baseball and softball

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's baseball and softball programs. Participation is free for all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. For assistance with online registration, please come by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administration Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Recreation Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in prior to participation.

The deadline to register for both sports is Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m.

All players are required to attend one skill assessment session in order to be placed on a team. Skill assessment locations, dates and times are as follows:

BASEBALL

The age group is determined by the player’s age on May 1, 2021. Children turning 16 on or before May 1 are no longer eligible to participate.

T-BALL – Ages 4 and 5 (boys and girls)