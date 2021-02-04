Registration open for City of Hickory baseball and softball

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's baseball and softball programs. Participation is free for all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.
Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. For assistance with online registration, please come by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administration Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Recreation Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in prior to participation.
The deadline to register for both sports is Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m.
All players are required to attend one skill assessment session in order to be placed on a team. Skill assessment locations, dates and times are as follows:
BASEBALL
The age group is determined by the player’s age on May 1, 2021. Children turning 16 on or before May 1 are no longer eligible to participate.
T-BALL – Ages 4 and 5 (boys and girls)
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #1 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m.
MIGHTY MITES – Ages 6-8
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #1 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m.
MIDGET LEAGUE – Ages 9 and 10
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #2 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE – Ages 11 and 12
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #2 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR LEAGUE – Ages 13-15
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #3 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
The age group is determined by the player’s age on January 1, 2021. Children who turned 13 on or before Jan. 1 are no longer eligible to participate.
8U – Ages 6-8
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #3 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m.
10U – Ages 9 and 10
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #3 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 6:15 pm.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 6:15 p.m.
12U – Ages 11 and 12
Skill assessments will be held at Stanford Park Field #3 (1451 8th St. Dr. NE)
Monday, March 8, at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9, at 6:15 pm.
Rain dates are Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, at 6:15 p.m.
Note: The Governor’s executive orders and North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines related to face masks and social distancing will be followed for the safety of participants and spectators. For additional information or questions about Hickory’s baseball and softball programs, please contact Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.