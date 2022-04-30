Red-hot Crawdads send Greenville to 10th straight loss

The Hickory Crawdads received another strong start Saturday night and the bats supported them for a 9-1 win over the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in front of 2,470 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium in a South Atlantic League game.

The win by the Crawdads (11-9) was their sixth straight and sent the Drive (7-13) to their 10th defeat in a row. The winning streak is the longest in the team’s two seasons as a High-A team and the Crawdads will go for their first sweep of a six-game series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Mason Englert (1-1) continued a weeklong stretch of stellar starts by the Crawdads. Hurling six innings, the right-hander allowed a run on two hits and a walk and struck out 10 on the night. Pounding the strike zone, the fourth-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2018 threw 51 strikes out of 68 pitches.

Over the last seven games, Crawdads starters have allowed five runs on 17 hits in 37 innings with nine walks and 39 strikeouts.

The lone hiccup by Englert was a curveball in the fifth that Joe Davis sent just inside the foul pole in left for a solo home run.

Prior to the blast, Hickory took a 4-0 lead in the fourth against Drive starter Chih-Jung Liu (0-2). Cristian Inoa started the inning with a single and went to third on an errant pickoff. Evan Carter walked before Trevor Hauver singled in Inoa. Chris Seise slammed a line drive off the wall in left-center that caromed away from both outfielders covering and led to a two-run triple. Cody Freeman capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

After Davis’ homer trimmed the lead, the Crawdads put the game away in the fifth with a pair of homers. Carter lined a three-run homer to right, his first of the season. Freeman cracked a two-run clout to left to provide what was the final margin.

In his first outing since joining the team this week, Tyree Thompson pitched two scoreless innings. Joe Corbett finished the game in the ninth with a perfect inning.