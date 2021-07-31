 Skip to main content
RALLY TIME: After surrendering 4-run lead, Crawdads top Greenville 7-4
RALLY TIME: After surrendering 4-run lead, Crawdads top Greenville 7-4

  Updated
Jake Guenther

Hickory Crawdads right fielder Jake Guenther, 15, digs for first base in a file photo from earlier this week. Guenther finished with a game-high three hits in Hickory's 7-4 win over the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Saturday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

Following losses to the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive the previous two nights, the Hickory Crawdads rallied for a 7-4 home win over their High-A East League South Division foes in Game 5 of the six-game series on Saturday evening. A total of 3,370 fans attended the contest, which improved Hickory’s record to 34-42 while dropping the Drive to 39-37.

The Crawdads outhit Greenville 11-8 behind three hits and one RBI from Jake Guenther, two hits and two RBIs from both Josh Smith and Jonathan Ornelas, two hits from Blaine Crim and one hit each from Ezequiel Duran and Trey Hair. On the other side, the Drive received two hits and one RBI from both Cameron Cannon and Tyler Dearden, one hit and one RBI from both Brandon Howlett and Stephen Scott and one hit apiece from Jaxx Groshans and Cole Brannen.

Hickory’s Jean Casanova (1-3) earned the win thanks to 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with one strikeout and one walk, while Avery Weems was the starting pitcher and Justin Marsden was the first reliever out of the Crawdads’ bullpen. Weems threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts, no walks and an unearned run allowed, with Marsden giving up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Taking the loss for Greenville (3-2) was reliever Yorvin Pantoja, who didn’t record an out while allowing three runs on two hits. Other pitchers seeing time for the Drive included Chase Shugart, Brendan Cellucci and Jose Espada.

Hickory grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run double from Smith and an RBI groundout from Justin Foscue, while an RBI double from Ornelas in the sixth made it 4-0 in favor of the Crawdads. However, Greenville battled back to tie things at 4-all thanks to an RBI double from Scott in the top of the seventh and RBI singles from Cannon, Dearden and Howlett in the eighth.

Nevertheless, Hickory was able to score three runs in the bottom half of the eighth and make the three-run lead hold up. The go-ahead run scored when Trevor Hauver was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, while a throwing error and an RBI single from Guenther provided insurance for the Crawdads.

The Crawdads host the Drive in the series finale on Sunday at 3 p.m. before beginning a six-game road series at the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Greenville starts a six-game home series with the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

