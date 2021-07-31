RALLY TIME: After surrendering 4-run lead, Crawdads top Greenville 7-4

Following losses to the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive the previous two nights, the Hickory Crawdads rallied for a 7-4 home win over their High-A East League South Division foes in Game 5 of the six-game series on Saturday evening. A total of 3,370 fans attended the contest, which improved Hickory’s record to 34-42 while dropping the Drive to 39-37.

The Crawdads outhit Greenville 11-8 behind three hits and one RBI from Jake Guenther, two hits and two RBIs from both Josh Smith and Jonathan Ornelas, two hits from Blaine Crim and one hit each from Ezequiel Duran and Trey Hair. On the other side, the Drive received two hits and one RBI from both Cameron Cannon and Tyler Dearden, one hit and one RBI from both Brandon Howlett and Stephen Scott and one hit apiece from Jaxx Groshans and Cole Brannen.

Hickory’s Jean Casanova (1-3) earned the win thanks to 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with one strikeout and one walk, while Avery Weems was the starting pitcher and Justin Marsden was the first reliever out of the Crawdads’ bullpen. Weems threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts, no walks and an unearned run allowed, with Marsden giving up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

