Ragans, Crawdads earn 5-3 win over Asheville

On a day he received a major honor, Hickory Crawdads pitcher Cole Ragans showed he was worthy of it. His teammates at the plate and in the bullpen supported Ragans’ effort for a 5-3 win over the Asheville Tourists Wednesday night in front of 1,237 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium in a High-A East League tilt.
The victory was the second in a row for the Crawdads (19-31) and the fourth in their last five games during the current two-week homestand. Hickory has won the first two of the current six-game series against its in-state rival to the west, winning Game 1 by a 6-3 final on Tuesday.
Asheville (22-27) continues to struggle on the road, dropping to 4-20 away from home this season. The teams will return to L.P. Frans tonight at 7 p.m. to continue the series.
As they did in Tuesday’s victory, the Crawdads scored what they needed early in support of their starting pitcher. On Wednesday, it was Ragans who was the beneficiary on the day it was announced he was named to represent the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball's Futures All-Star Game. The game is scheduled for Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field in Denver as part of the All-Star Game festivities leading up to the main event on July 13.
The left-hander, who missed the last three seasons due to a pair of elbow ligament replacement surgeries, as well as the lost season a year ago due to COVID-19, picked up his first win since 2017 as a pitcher at short-season Spokane. On Wednesday, Ragans (1-2) allowed three runs over five innings with six strikeouts and six hits allowed.
At the plate, the Crawdads managed just four hits, but got help from Tourists starter RJ Freure (1-5) with three walks, including one to the first batter he faced, Kellen Strahm. Jonathan Ornelas replaced Strahm on a force play and scored after Blaine Crim blasted his seventh homer of the season.
Asheville got even in the second inning. CJ Stubbs and Zach Biermann opened the inning with softly placed hits that found open grass in the outfield. One out later, Cesar Salazar doubled in Stubbs and Carlos Machado’s comebacker to Ragans was deflected enough to bring in Biermann.
The Crawdads used a similar script to take the lead for good in the third. Strahm walked with one out and Ornelas followed with a long blast off the batter’s eye in center for his fourth homer of the season and third in five games.
Stubbs led off the fourth with his fourth homer of the season to cut the Tourists' deficit to 4-3 before the Crawdads accounted for the final margin with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. David Garcia reached on a Freudis Nova throwing error at short. Jared Walker lined out to Wilyer Abreu in right, but when Abreu attempted to double off Garcia at first, his throw carried to the backstop and allowed Garcia to move to second. Jake Guenther singled him in with two outs to complete the scoring.
Propping up Ragans' effort were relievers Justin Marsden and Jean Casanova. Marsden struck out four of the six he faced in the sixth and seventh innings. Casanova worked around an infield hit and an error in the eighth, striking out the next three after Machado reached.
Asheville brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth. Enmanuel Valdez walked and two outs later Nova singled him to third. However, Casanova struck out Salazar to end the game and pick up his second save of the season. The outing for Casanova capped a strong month of June during which he struck out 21 over 11 2/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs (1.54 ERA) on eight hits and four walks.