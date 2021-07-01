Ragans, Crawdads earn 5-3 win over Asheville

At the plate, the Crawdads managed just four hits, but got help from Tourists starter RJ Freure (1-5) with three walks, including one to the first batter he faced, Kellen Strahm. Jonathan Ornelas replaced Strahm on a force play and scored after Blaine Crim blasted his seventh homer of the season.

Asheville got even in the second inning. CJ Stubbs and Zach Biermann opened the inning with softly placed hits that found open grass in the outfield. One out later, Cesar Salazar doubled in Stubbs and Carlos Machado’s comebacker to Ragans was deflected enough to bring in Biermann.

The Crawdads used a similar script to take the lead for good in the third. Strahm walked with one out and Ornelas followed with a long blast off the batter’s eye in center for his fourth homer of the season and third in five games.

Stubbs led off the fourth with his fourth homer of the season to cut the Tourists' deficit to 4-3 before the Crawdads accounted for the final margin with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. David Garcia reached on a Freudis Nova throwing error at short. Jared Walker lined out to Wilyer Abreu in right, but when Abreu attempted to double off Garcia at first, his throw carried to the backstop and allowed Garcia to move to second. Jake Guenther singled him in with two outs to complete the scoring.