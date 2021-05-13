Ragans, Crawdads collect 1st home win of 2021

Three years later than planned, Hickory Crawdads starter Cole Ragans finally made his L.P. Frans Stadium debut Wednesday night. Dressed in the Texas Rangers jersey tops for a promotion night, Ragans’ performance gave the Rangers a glimpse of the promising future as he and two relievers shut down the Winston-Salem Dash in front of 894 fans on an unseasonably cool night in Hickory.
The victory evened the six-game series at one win apiece entering tonight's third game of the set, which begins at 7 p.m.
It’s been a long road back to the mound for the left-hander Ragans, who was the Rangers' first-round pick (30th overall) in 2016 out of North Florida Christian High. After striking out 87 over 57 1/3 innings and posting a 3.61 ERA at short-season Spokane (Washington) in 2017, the next stop appeared to be Low-A Hickory the following year. However, Ragans missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to two separate elbow ligament replacement surgeries in his left arm. Due back in 2020, he missed a third season when the minor leagues were shut down due to COVID protocols.
After giving up three runs on five hits over three innings in his Hickory debut at Greensboro last week, the lefty showed the promise that made him a highly-coveted draftee out of high school in 2016.
Throwing a three-pitch mix of fastball, curveball and changeup, Ragans gave up one run on three hits over four innings with two walks allowed and five strikeouts. The lefty threw 41 strikes out of 58 strikes on a cool night.
Hickory (4-4) supported Ragans with all three runs in the third against starter Johan Dominguez (0-1). With one out in the inning, Miguel Aparicio drilled a 1-0 fastball well over the fence in right to open the scoring. Jonathan Ornelas followed with an inside-out swing on an 0-2 fastball and lined it into the corner in right. Left-handed hitter Frainyer Chavez fought off a pitch in on the hands and looped a single into shallow left that scored Ornelas. Chavez advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout, from where he scored on Jake Guenther’s single to right.
The only damage against Ragans came as the result of his own defensive miscues. With one out in the fourth, Yolbert Sanchez smashed a sharp grounder that first baseman Guenther captured on a dive to his right. But Ragans was slow to cover first, which allowed Sanchez to reach for the single. Next up, Luis Mieses hit a roller back to the mound for a potential inning-ending double play. However, Ragans rushed the play and was only able to retire Mieses at first, leaving Sanchez at second. Harvin Mendoza cashed in the run with a single to center, scoring Sanchez, who injured himself running home and had to leave the game.
That turned out to be the last hurrah for the Dash (3-5). Hickory reliever Tai Tiedemann pitched four innings of perfect baseball, striking out four, for the scorer’s decision victory (1-0). Firing up to 97 mph, the Crawdads' Nick Snyder struck out the first two hitters he faced and retired Johan Cruz on a broken-bat grounder to the mound for his second save of the season.