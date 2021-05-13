Ragans, Crawdads collect 1st home win of 2021

Hickory (4-4) supported Ragans with all three runs in the third against starter Johan Dominguez (0-1). With one out in the inning, Miguel Aparicio drilled a 1-0 fastball well over the fence in right to open the scoring. Jonathan Ornelas followed with an inside-out swing on an 0-2 fastball and lined it into the corner in right. Left-handed hitter Frainyer Chavez fought off a pitch in on the hands and looped a single into shallow left that scored Ornelas. Chavez advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout, from where he scored on Jake Guenther’s single to right.

The only damage against Ragans came as the result of his own defensive miscues. With one out in the fourth, Yolbert Sanchez smashed a sharp grounder that first baseman Guenther captured on a dive to his right. But Ragans was slow to cover first, which allowed Sanchez to reach for the single. Next up, Luis Mieses hit a roller back to the mound for a potential inning-ending double play. However, Ragans rushed the play and was only able to retire Mieses at first, leaving Sanchez at second. Harvin Mendoza cashed in the run with a single to center, scoring Sanchez, who injured himself running home and had to leave the game.