Racing returned to Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday for the Season Opening Blowout presented by Doug’s Fleet & Auto Glass. Seven different races took place, but it was Doug Barnes Jr. who was the big winner as he emerged victorious in both NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division races.

The first 40-lap feature in the Late Model division led off the night, with Kade Brown setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the top spot with Barnes to his outside. Meanwhile, making up row two at the start were Austin McDaniel and Bryson Ruff. In the end, Barnes took the checkered flag ahead of Brown in second, Charlie Watson in third, Annabeth Barnes-Crum in fourth and Ruff in fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks took the track next for a 30-lap race. Cody DeMarmels topped time trials and started from the pole position with Gary Ledbetter to his outside, while Jesse Clark and Dillon Crouch filled the second row. Following a couple of cautions, Ledbetter finished first and Clark settled for the runner-up spot, with Crouch taking third, Marshall Sutton finishing fourth and Trey Buff rounding out the top five.

The third race of the night saw the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models participate for the first time in 2023. Chase Janes took first in qualifying and was joined in the front row by Josh Goble, with Jordan McGregor and Graham Hollar behind them in row two. Janes ultimately won the race as well, while Goble came in second, Hollar took third, McGregor grabbed fourth and Mark Johnson finished fifth.

A 20-lap feature in the Renegade division followed. Kenneth Roberts was the winner during qualifying, while Justin Austin started to his outside with Zachary Mullins and Brandon Hasson making up the second row. During the race itself, Hasson posted a first-place finish, Steve Smart came in second, Austin took third and Mullins and Roberts finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The second 40-lap battle featuring the Late Models represented the fifth race of the night. Following an invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Skyler Chaney led the field at the start with Justin Campbell to the outside and the duo of Tyler Matthews and Ruff in row two. Once again, Barnes proved too strong for the rest of the field as he won the race ahead of Brown in second, Matthews in third, Ruff in fourth and Joey Braun in fifth.

Next up were the drivers of the Carolina Pro Crate Modified Series. John Barilka and Junior Kendrick made up the front row, with Jaxon Casper and Dale Ogburn filling the second row. As for the race itself, it was won by Devin Steele with Kevin Orlando taking second, Cody Norman coming in third, Wes Samson grabbing fourth and Kendrick finishing fifth.

The night’s final race saw the Carolina Pro Late Model Series roll onto the track. Joshua Horniman and Josh Dickens occupied the front row at the start, with Clint King and Max Price making up row two. Several cautions took place during the race, which was ultimately won by Caden Kvapil with the night’s Limited Late Model victor Janes coming in second, George Phillips taking third, Luke Baldwin finishing fourth and Horniman rounding out the top five.

Hickory Motor Speedway will host another full night of races tonight, while the St. Patrick’s Day 150 is scheduled for next Friday followed by the annual Easter Bunny 150 the next night. For more information about HMS, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.