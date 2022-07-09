Quartet of Crawdads combine for no-hitter against Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads threw the fifth no-hitter in team history on the road Saturday, defeating the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-0 in 10 innings at Bowling Green Ballpark. Four pitchers combined for the Crawdads’ no-hitter, their first of any kind since a seven-inning no-no on May 19, 2013 at Delmarva (Maryland).

As for Hickory’s last nine-inning or more no-hitter, it came on July 26, 2004 vs. Charleston (West Virginia). Bryan Holiday and Chris Demaria combined for the 2004 no-no, while Luis Para, Keone Kela, Ryan Bores and Alex Claudio combined to throw the one in 2013.

During Saturday’s contest, Crawdads (44-36, 6-8 in second half) starting pitcher Larson Kindreich tossed the first six innings, striking out eight and issuing one walk. Leury Tejada struck out one and issued no walks in the seventh, while Michael Brewer struck out two and walked none in the eighth and Theo McDowell (1-0) struck out two and walked one in two innings of relief en route to the win.

Nonetheless, it took extra innings for Hickory to pull out a victory. The Crawdads’ only two hits over the first nine innings came on a two-out single from Keyber Rodriguez in the top of the sixth and a leadoff single from Luisangel Acuna in the ninth.

In the 10th, the Crawdads scored four runs on four hits against Cameron Leonard (2-1), the fourth pitcher used by the Hot Rods (49-29, 8-5). A double from Cristian Inoa plated Trevor Hauver with the game’s first run before RBI singles from Angel Aponte, Randy Florentino and Acuna extended the visitors’ advantage to 4-0.

The only baserunners for Bowling Green came on walks by Johan Lopez and Diego Infante in the bottom of the fifth and 10th innings, respectively. The Hot Rods also committed the game’s only error.

Hickory also earned a pair of walks. Cody Freeman walked to lead off the second, while Evan Carter walked to begin the seventh.

After snapping a four-game losing streak with Saturday’s victory, the Crawdads will look to win the finale of the six-game series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.