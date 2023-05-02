Hickory Crawdads starting pitcher Kumar Rocker is doing what he was born to do — play a professional sport.

The genes are certainly there. His father, Terry, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, having won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award while being named the SEC player of the year in 1988.

With the physical tools in hand, there was not much of a question that Kumar would play a sport. He chose baseball. To state the obvious, he’s good at it.

Rocker pitched for the U.S. gold medal team in the 2017 Under-18 Baseball World Cup, held in Canada.

The Watkinsville, Georgia native was that state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior with North Oconee High in 2018. A year later as a college freshman, Rocker blew away the college baseball world by becoming the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the super regional, striking out 19 in a win over Duke. He won both starts in the College World Series in leading Vanderbilt to the national title. For his work, he was named the MVP. He also was named freshman of the year by several publications and organizations.

Rocker was drafted by MLB three times. The first time he was taken in the 38th round as a flier by the Colorado Rockies out of high school. In 2021, he was drafted in the first round by the New York Mets. The Mets relationship went awry after the team had concerns about Rocker’s medical records.

The Texas Rangers drafted Rocker third overall in 2022.

After the Rangers drafted him last summer, Rocker represented the Rangers in the Arizona Fall League. This past spring, he was invited to the Rangers' major league spring training camp. All of this before Rocker tossed his first pitch in A-ball.

With all of the physical skills and accolades, Rocker looks back to the time with his dad, while he coached at various college and pro programs. It was in those locker rooms that he observed what players did, especially the superstars.

The following interview with Rocker took place days after winning the South Atlantic League’s Pitcher of the Week Award last month. Rocker struck out 12 batters over eight scoreless innings at Wilmington (Delaware) before he made his first home start at L.P. Frans Stadium.

In the interview, Rocker talks about coming to Hickory, what he’s working on at this point and the journey to becoming a professional athlete.

Some of the comments have been edited solely for clarity.

How are things, so far, coming here to A-ball and Hickory?

It's been great. The coaches have been great and they're helping us get acclimated, too. We’ve got a great clubby. We’ve got a great team, guys that have been here before. I'm just looking forward to getting in front of that home crowd and just kind of get a feel for my home field, as well, and enjoy the community and the town that comes with it.

You had a good first week up in Delaware. How did you feel about your performance there, and you have a Pitcher of the Week honor right out of the gate?

You do a lot of preparation in spring training and the offseason, and you’ve got to be ready for that first game and the start of the season, and more so maintain it and try to just be consistent as the start continues. Going up to Wilmington and being on the road for a little bit and getting off the bus, it was nice. I’m just happy to see the success that I did have there, and I look to carry that forward through these next couple starts.

Was it a surprise that you came here to High-A? Did you have a sense of where you might start?

I didn't really hear much from the organization to begin with. But, they make decisions up there and this is where they felt this was my best fit. So, I'm coming here to compete, perform and do what I can do to lead these guys, as I do anywhere I have to go and just be a good example.

Did they give you a sense of what they want you to work on coming out of the gate here and maybe the first couple months? All you guys come here, and you have a reason as to why, and what you're working on.

I wouldn't say there's a specific reason. I think they just want to give me some good innings under my belt and get a little foundation going before they throw me into something more advanced, more competitive, you could say. But, just to get a little foundation built and get an idea of what the road trips are like and get an idea of what the season is and what those off days look like.

Did you get a sense that that the road trips are different than when you were at Vanderbilt?

Yeah, of course. I mean, you're taking buses five-plus hours. And all of that consists of just taking care of your body on those road trips, getting the right amount of sleep with the right amount of stretching and preparation that you need to get to before you step on that field. You’ve got to be ready to play without the excuses of what travel might do to your body. I think that's been my main focus and my priority when I do see those road trips coming up, because you want to be able to perform at your highest level at any moment.

When I talked to (pitching coach) Jose (Jaimes), he pretty much said they were being hands off at this point and letting the Rangers see what you do and then go from there. Is that the sense that you get?

Definitely, since I think they know what I'm capable of, and now it's kind of my duty to show them what them what I’m capable of. I think they drafted me for a reason. So, I'm just upholding those standards, and those are my standards, my personal standards of going out there competing with whatever pitches I might have that day. But, I like to be dominant through my outings.

Besides the fastball, what are you working on secondary wise?

Everything's pretty much been set in stone. My newest pitch has been like a two-seamer sinker to start with. The sink in the (Arizona) Fall League, there was a lot going on and I couldn't really control it. Then I got into spring training with the sink, and it ran a little bit more into batters. And just kind of through the end of spring training and that first start, I was just trying to locate that pitch in the zone, and from then on it's been one of my bigger weapons. Sinker, fastball, curveball and then a changeup.

I've been really pleased with my changeup. That was one of my big focuses during spring training and there was a couple of outings where I eliminated all my other pitches and just threw the changeup the whole outing, just to bore that into my head a little bit and give me the confidence to throw it, and I've seen the successes that it has given me.

Has that been an adjustment, where when you're at Vanderbilt or even in high school you know you going to throw mostly fastballs, as opposed to now, where they want you to work on things that you're maybe not quite as successful at?

I think you get you get eyes on you from throwing your fastball at a certain velocity. And then, as you get older, once those ages 20, maybe 23 hit, if you're a starter, you're trying to develop more pitches. I think I've done a good job of pacing myself through that process and I feel really confident in my repertoire at this level, at this age, at this point of my career, no matter where I'm at — A-ball, Double-A, big leagues. I think my repertoire is what it is and it's competitive. And I think it's only going to get better as I make adjustments throughout the year.

You were drafted a year behind Jack Leiter. Did you talk to him much about coming into this process of starting up in the minor league?

I didn't have much conversation with him. He did he pitched a full season in Double-A before I got there, so he kind of gave me the whereabouts of how the Texas League works and what the weather was going to be like and just hearing what he had to say, taking it and putting in my back pocket and learning it.

What is the biggest adjustment you've had so far in coming to the pro level?

Understanding the counts to hitters and know when to throw that pitch. There's 1-1, 2-1 and just knowing what pitch needs to be executed, when it needs to be thrown, and making those pitches, I think is the biggest thing at this level and your pitching career.

Not many people are drafted twice in the first round. You went through all this stuff with the Mets. Did that soil things for you a little bit or did you just feel like it was another thing to deal with?

As a young kid coming out of high school and kind of knowing that I'm going to college, I knew I had three years almost, maybe, to double my money and become a better player and person. Yeah, the fact when I got through my junior year and it didn't go my way. It kind of threw me off for a loop because I was working hard those four years. I've been dedicated to it for a long time and things happen. That's the biggest lesson I learned in life, and you can't control them. So, I control what I can control, and I think it's definitely made me a better person and it's helped me understand more about baseball. Because baseball is one of those games where you're hot one day and the next day you're not. I think that's the beauty of it and it's a challenge every day, and I wake up every day trying to compete against the game of baseball.

Has the mental side been more than you bargained for?

I'm going to say that it hasn't been anything out of the ordinary for me, mentally. I’d say going into my junior year at Vanderbilt, I put an immense amount of pressure on myself, and that pressure did end up building up and it became almost too much. But having that year off, understanding my body, realigning things, I think that it's just made me understand how to do it a little bit better and take on those mental skills, and take home when I need to and handle that pressure moving forward into my pro career.

Your dad played football at Auburn and then had some time in the pro game. Did he provide anything, as far as foundational, in becoming a pro?

For sure. I mean, early on I was in locker rooms when I was little, whether it be professional NFL locker rooms or college locker rooms. I got to see guys in their prime perform at their best and how they treated people around the office, how they were as examples of the community, how they performed on the field. And I think for me, that was the biggest thing that was driving me to college and wanting to play sports was seeing those people. When it comes to my dad, from a young age at 10, I was running hill sprints. I was hitting balls off the tee. It was one of those things that I had to do before I was let into the house type of thing. That little work before, at a young age. I just don't think much of it. It really prepares you to set the foundation moving forward, especially if you're fortunate enough to move into a professional career.

What is something from growing up around the locker room, from around your dad, around professional sports, that has stuck with you?

I'd say seeing those guys that are bigger than life, those superstars at the moment, superstars that are still superstars here in 2023. But, they come in with a smile on their face and you see their work ethic, and you see the way they treat people, and they never get too ahead of themselves. I think that, for me, being a young kid at 10 through 15, even 17 and 18, those were special moments to just interact with those guys in their moment. So, it's great.

What keep you grounded at this point?

Definitely my faith. I've grown in my faith in Christ the past two years coming out of Vanderbilt. It definitely slowed things down for me; I had to slow things down with what life threw at me. And believing in my faith and talking to my mom. She's big in her faith and just staying with the Lord and finding ways to ground yourself every morning.

You went to Vanderbilt you had the College World Series championship and all that came with that. You were the player of the year as a freshman in the College World Series. How much of that experience have you or will you take into this?

At that age, I think I was 19, I had a chance to win the MVP of the College World Series. I mean, you look back, maybe two months after you win it and you're like, well, that was an overwhelming moment. That is what it is, but those are special moments in sports that come to you without trying, and your hard work and your preparation every game. All of a sudden, you look up and, boom, you're at the end of it, and maybe you have some accolades with you. But as an athlete, and the competitor I am, when those things happen, I try to move forward as quickly as I can try not to relish in those things, whether it be good or bad. You win and you lose and that's part of sports.

Why baseball? Your dad is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

There's something special about baseball and like the mental challenge it brings. There's nothing like being on the diamond. People say it’s a chess match; it’s a mental game, a mano-a-mano battle. That's what I think is special about baseball. There's a lot of unsaid things that happen on the diamond and I don't think you find that a lot of other sports.

Did you have any interest in playing or pursuing football?

I liked football a lot. I saw myself playing baseball more. At the moment, at a young age, I think that was more my path. At the end of the day, growing up in my house, it was what sport are you going to play. So, once I stopped playing football, my full focus was on baseball. If I stopped playing baseball, my full focus would’ve been on football. But I took the baseball route and I committed to that, and I stuck with it.

I’m assuming dad was very supportive of that.

Oh yeah. It's a passion for sure.

Since coming to the Rangers, or maybe during your time at Tri-City, is there anybody that has stuck out for you so far in the process of becoming a pro, as far as guiding you along to this point?

Inside the Rangers, I think everyone in the organization so far that I've encountered, they've treated me with respect and class. I do so, myself, treat them with respect and class. I think that's one of the first things of being a pro, is helping your mind catch up to the game. I wouldn't say there are any specific names, but they’re a class act organization and they believe in baseball. They don’t believe in the numbers that come with it; they believe in showing up every day and playing and giving it what you got. I'm always down to play for someone who stands for that.

Is there anybody you've met before that has impressed you in the Rangers organization or even in the time in Arizona last fall?

I'd say the Fall League was special, being around guys who are at that high level, who've been in the Fall League multiple times, who are on the cusp of breaking into the big leagues — and a lot of those guys have already debuted. But being in the same locker as them, and seeing how they go about their business, that's special.

Then, of course, being invited to big league camp my first year. Seeing all the superstars that you see on TV in the locker room and you're interacting with them and eating breakfast with them. It's just the little things of just observing and understanding how things work there.

What's the first reality check that you got?

I don't set that expectation especially after a couple of years I’ve had. But my favorite part about seeing how pro ball worked was going out to the field with all those guys, who are established in the big leagues, and they pick up a baseball and they start throwing it. There's not a lot of thinking behind it. This is what they do as a job, and you've got to understand that, at some point, someday this is going to be your job, your full-time job, and hopefully make a living out of it.

What are your goals for the year?

Stay healthy, stay consistent and stay dominant.

Who are you looking forward to facing as a pitcher?

I think the Padres have a really good lineup. I would love to see those hitters and see what they’ve got. Just face anyone, really. Any big name, because that's the competition I seek and I look for. That's what keeps you up at night and also gets you through the day.