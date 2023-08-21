The Rome (Ga.) Braves scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off a late rally to edge the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win by the Braves (54-60 overall, 24-24 second half) was the fourth in a row and clinched the series win four games to two. Rome finished the season series 15-9 against the Crawdads, with the Braves taking 9 of 12 at Hickory.

The Crawdads (58-50, 31-16) lost their fourth in a row, their longest stretch of defeats in the second half. Despite the downturn, Hickory retained its four-game lead in the standings of the second-half, South Division in the South Atlantic League, as second-place Bowling Green (Ky.) also lost its fourth in a row at Greensboro on Sunday, 12-5.

With 18 games left in the season, the Crawdads remain home for the second half of their two-week home stand. They’ll open a six-game series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The series could serve as a playoff preview, as the winner of the second-half title will play Greenville in the first round, as the Drive clinched their playoff spot by winning the South Division in the first half.

Bowling Green opens a series at home on Tuesday against Winston-Salem.

In Sunday’s game, Hickory and Rome entered the ninth tied at 3-all. Stephen Paolini (2-for-4) continued to pester Hickory pitching with a leadoff double against reliever Andy Rodriguez. The double was his sixth extra-base hit this week, equaling his season’s output in the 53 games prior to the series.

Rodriguez struck out Ethan Workinger and induced a grounder to Kevin Kilpatrick, which moved Paolini to third with two outs. However, Geraldo Quintero extended the inning with a walk, and then stole second. Drake Baldwin followed with a two-run single to put the Braves up 5-3.

Hickory got a break to start the bottom of the ninth, when Yosy Galan reached first on a catcher’s interference ruling. Galan moved to second on a grounder by Cooper Johnson, and then scored on Angel Aponte’s double.

Aponte advanced to third on Daniel Mateo’s grounder, but was stranded when Griffin Cheney hit a comebacker to pitcher Ronaldo Alesandro to close out the game.

Baldwin put the Braves on the board in the first inning with his 11th homer of the season. Abimelec Ortiz answered with a two-run shot in the first for Hickory. The blast was his 30th overall this season and the 22nd since joining the Crawdads in late May. Ortiz’s homer tied him for the SAL lead.

Hickory increased the lead to 3-1 in the fourth when Cody Freeman tripled and scored on Galan’s double.

However, Rome answered with two in the fifth on an RBI double by Kilpatrick. Baldwin’s groundout later in the inning brought in Workinger, who walked earlier.

Miguel Pena (5-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and became the pitcher of record when Rome scored the go-ahead runs in the ninth. Alesandro picked up his second half with the Braves. Rodriguez took the loss for Hickory to drop to 4-1.