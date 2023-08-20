The Rome (Georgia) Braves took advantage of defensive miscues and put together a big second inning to defeat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win by the Braves (53-60 overall, 23-24 second half) was the third in a row in the six-game series in the South Atlantic League, which concludes Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads (58-49, 31-15) stayed four games ahead of second place Bowling Green (Ky.) in the second half, South Division standings. The Hot Rods were defeated by Greensboro 9-1 on Saturday.

One highlight of the evening was the first matchup between Rome’s Hurston Waldrep and Hickory’s Wyatt Langford. The two played together on the University of Florida baseball team before each going in the first round during last month’s Major League Baseball draft.

The matchup contributed to Hickory’s first run in the opening inning. Daniel Mateo beat out an infield hit and stole second before going to third on Maximo Acosta’s grounder. Langford and Waldrep battled to a full count before the Crawdads hitter earned the walk. With Abimelec Ortiz at the plate, the baserunners attempted a double steal. Langford was caught stealing at second, but when shortstop Keshawn Ogans hesitated after the tag, Mateo was able to score the run ahead of the return throw home.

Rome struck back quickly with the help of the Crawdads. Adam Zebrowki led off with a single, then one out later, Andrew Keck walked. Kadon Morton followed with a fly ball to left that fell for a single when Langford misjudged off the bat. Morton’s single loaded the bases for Kevin Kilpatrick, who hit a comebacker to pitcher Nick Lockhart in front of the mound. Rather than try for the force at home, Lockhart made the longer throw to second for the second out, which allowed Kilpatrick to beat the relay at first to avoid the double play, with Zebrowski scoring the tying run.

With runners on the corners, Kilpatrick and Keck pulled off a double steal with Keck scoring to make it 2-0. Geraldo Quintero walked, then joined with Kilpatrick for a double steal of second and third before each advanced when catcher Efrenyer Narvaez’s errant throw sailed into centerfield to score Kilpatrick. Ogans singled in Quintero to complete the four-run second and end the evening for Lockhart (1-3).

The Braves added their final run in the fifth, when Stephen Paolini tripled in Justin Janas.

Waldrep allowed just the lone run through 3.2 innings, which included a second matchup against Langford that ended with a grounder to third.

Tyree Thompson, who pitched for Hickory in parts of three seasons, handled his former team through 3.1 innings of relief for the win (2-0). The right-hander gave up an unearned run on three hits and struck out five in getting his team through the seventh.

The lone run against Thompson came in the sixth when Mateo singled and went to third on a throwing error. He scored two outs later on Cody Freeman’s single to left.

Jared Johnson closed out the game with two scoreless innings to earn his first save with the Braves.