The Hickory Crawdads got off to a fast start in Thursday night’s South Atlantic League contest against the Winston-Salem Drive at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The game will be finished today, however, because a heavy thunderstorm blew through in the third inning and forced a suspension of the game with Hickory leading 6-0.

The game will resume today as part of a makeshift doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled game will follow and will now be a 7-inning contest.

Hickory scored three runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, Geisel Cepeda doubled in a pair of runs and scored him on Daniel Mateo’s single.

In the second, Maximo Acosta’s fly ball to shallow right brought in Efrenyer Narvaez. Abimelec Ortiz followed that up with a two-run homer to right center. The blast was his 26th with the Crawdads, the most by a Hickory player since Joey Gallo clubbed 38 in 2013.

Overall, Ortiz has 33 home runs this season, which is tied for second, one behind minor league leader Hunter Goodman of AAA Albuquerque. Ortiz also cleared the 100 RBI total for the season. His 101 RBI is fifth in the minor leagues, with the other four players at AA and AAA levels.