Geraldo Quintero was the shortest player on the field during Thursday night’s contest between the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves and the Hickory Crawdads. However, the Braves' second baseman had the biggest hit of the night, a three-run home run that provided the difference in a 3-2 win over the Crawdads in front of 1,132 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win by the Braves (51-60 overall, 21-24 in second half of South Atlantic League season) came after losing the first two games of the current six-game series. Despite the loss, the Crawdads (58-47, 31-13) maintained their four-game lead over Bowling Green (Kentucky) in the South Division's second-half standings, as Greensboro rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Hot Rods 10-8.

Offense was a rarity on Thursday, as pitchers from both sides held the opposing lineups in check.

Jose Corniell pitched the first five scoreless innings for Hickory, giving up four hits and striking out six. Braves starter Daniel Martinez nearly matched Corniell zero for zero through six innings, striking out four and allowing four hits. One of those hits was a solo homer by Hickory’s Cooper Johnson in the fifth, his second of the season.

Larson Kindreich replaced Corniell in the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning, as did Gavin Collyer in the seventh.

However, Collyer ran into trouble in the eighth, much of it his own making. The right-hander fielded a comebacker by Stephen Paolini and threw wildly to first, allowing the hitter to reach. Collyer then hit Kadon Morton with the first pitch before Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. botched a sacrifice attempt for the first out to bring up Quintero.

The 5-foot-5 second baseman — ranked as the Atlanta Braves' 25th-best prospect — worked a 3-1 count before turning on a curveball, which sailed just over the fence in right-center for the three-run blast, his third of the season.

The Crawdads chipped at the deficit in the bottom of the eighth, when Daniel Mateo led off with a triple and scored on Wyatt Langford’s grounder to first.

Nevertheless, Jonathan Hughes was able to maintain the 3-2 lead through the eighth before Miguel Pena worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Pena picked up the win to improve to 2-5 with the Braves. The homer tagged Collyer with the loss to drop his record to 0-7.

The teams will resume the series Friday at 7 p.m. before facing off again Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.