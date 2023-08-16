Abimelec Ortiz has been a huge part of the Hickory Crawdads' success story since joining the team on May 23. Ortiz wrote another page of that tale Wednesday night by clobbering a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Crawdads a 7-6 home victory over the Rome (Georgia) Braves at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the second in a row to start a six-game South Atlantic League series, which runs through Sunday. More importantly, the Crawdads (58-46 overall, 31-12 in second half) maintained a four-game lead over Bowling Green (Kentucky) in the South Division for the second half.

Rome (50-60, 20-24) scored the first five runs of the game and had built a 6-3 lead through six innings.

Wildness by newly promoted Hickory hurler Josh Gessner aided the Braves' three-run first. Two walks and a hit batter set up a sacrifice fly by Geraldo Quintero and a two-run single by Adam Zebrowski. Justin Janas added a two-run double in the third, which appeared to be enough for Braves starter Cedric De Grandpre.

The right-hander retired the first six Crawdads before Hickory eked out a run in the third on Daniel Mateo’s sacrifice fly, which scored Jayce Easley.

Easley (4-for-4) closed the deficit with a sliced liner to left for a two-run double in the fourth.

However, Rome took advantage of a missed double play — as well as a dropped tag on a steal attempt — to add to the lead in the sixth, when Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled in Kadon Morton.

Rob Griswold (1-4) took over for De Grandpre in the seventh and the Crawdads went to work. Easley singled and Efrenyer Narvaez walked to start the inning. Hickory nearly ran out of the inning when Narvaez was picked off first, which was followed by a strikeout of Benjamin Blackwood. However, Mateo singled in Easley to continue the inning, then Wyatt Langford walked to bring up Ortiz.

The Crawdads first baseman, who entered the series in a 6-for-42 slump, belted Griswold’s 0-1 slider well over the fence in right-center to put Hickory ahead for good.

Rome took one more shot against Crawdads reliever Yohanse Morel in the eighth, with Zebrowski earning a walk and Janas singling. A passed ball moved the runners to second and third. However, Andy Rodriguez entered the game and retired all three batters to get out of the jam.

Rodriguez returned in the ninth and needed 10 pitches to retire the side in order for his fourth save of the year, with Morel (4-1) getting the win.

The teams face off again Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday's games will also start at 7 p.m., while Sunday's series finale is slated to begin at 2 p.m.