On Tuesday, Kade Brown was confirmed as the winner of the 47th Annual Bobby Isaac Memorial race which took place Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway.

The results of the 150-lap race had been unofficial pending a measurement of a questionable spindle on Brown’s car. Those measurements were made on Tuesday and Brown’s victory was upheld.

The race is named after Catawba County native and former NASCAR driver Bobby Isaac.

Brown (23) started in first place after taking the top spot in the time trials. Tyler Matthews (15) started in second with Landon Huffman (57) in third and Connor Zilsch (75) in fourth. Matthews pulled into the lead on lap 2. One lap later Huffman jumped into second, knocking Brown back to third.

After a back-and-forth race in which Brown fell as low as sixth place, he and Matthews settled into the top two spots after he passed national points leader, Connor Hall (77) on lap 107. Hall, who led 26 laps, would leave the race with mechanical difficulties on the next lap.

From there, Brown and Matthews would set a furious pace, lapping all but the top four cars. Brown kept the top spot with Matthews in second. Bumgarner (third), Huffman (fourth) and Landon S. Huffman (fifth) in the number 28 car rounded out the top five.

Carolina Pro Late Models

The Carolina Pro Late Models also ran in a 100-lap feature to close out the night. George Phillips (6) paced the qualifying trials and started from the pole position. Phillips would fall out of the top five during the race and Jordan Black (17) took first place. Max Reeves (57) took the second spot. Max Price (5), Chase Janes (47) and Beckham Malone (23) would finish third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks

The evening of racing opened with the Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks in a 35-lap feature. Ashley Huffman (7) started from the pole with Charlie Neill (21) to his outside. Joey Shuryan (30) and Ricky Dennie (6) started in third and fourth.

Neill nosed ahead of Huffman after the first few laps, but Huffman kept the pressure on, retaking the top spot moments later. After being challenged again by Neill late in the race Huffman survived to finish in first with Huffman taking second. Dennie (third), Shuryan (fourth) and Chris Huffman (fifth) rounded out the top five.

Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models

The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models also ran in round nine of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Landon Huffman (75) started the 50-lap race with the top spot with Jordan McGregor (30) in second. Bryson Ruff (24) and Daniel Wilk (71) made up row two.

Huffman jumped to an early lead with Ruff giving McGregor a challenge for second. The closing laps saw only five car lengths separating the top three cars – Huffman, McGregor and Ruff. Ruff moved around McGregor on the inside to take second with only three laps to grow. Huffman, meanwhile held onto his tenuous lead with both Ruff and McGregor on his bumper. Huffman held on to with the race with McGregor in second and Ruff in third.

Heritage Finance Street Stocks

In the Heritage Finance Street Stocks, Gary Ledbetter took first in the 30-lap event. Johnny Reynolds took second and Cody DeMarmels finished third. Marshall Sutton (fourth) and Trey Buff (fifth) completed the top five.

Hickory Motor Speedway will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 16 with Championship Night presented by the Catawba County United Way. Thanks to a partnership with the United Way, admission for the event will be free.

On Saturday, Sept. 30th, the ever-popular Tour of Destruction returns for an evening of metal-crunching mayhem and on Oct. 6-7, the Prohibition Hotrod and Moonshine Festival comes to Hickory Motor Speedway.

For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, Facebook, Twitter, or call 828- 464-3655.